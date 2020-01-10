How much will your bus ticket cost?

The number 25 First bus at Castle Meadow, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

Bus fares are going up across all of Norfolk's routes.

First Eastern Counties announced at the start of the month a number of prices will be frozen while others will rise on January 11.

Tickets will increase by as much as 14pc, with season ticket-buyers - particularly those aged from five to 19 - being the hardest hit.

First said it had kept the increase to as low a level as possible to cover cost increases including fuel, which it had no control over.

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, said: "Over the past 18 months we have expanded our bus network and invested in upgrading our fleet to improve public transport provision in the city and county with further plans to develop our offering to bus users over the coming months.

"These improvements show our commitment to delivering a sustainable bus network for local people."

In all zones the 10-trip ticket, which allows passengers to travel 10 times in a 28-day period, will only be available on its mobile ticket app.

To speed up services, return tickets will no longer be available in the Great Yarmouth Town Zone, Lowestoft Town Zone and Explorer Zone.

Here are the changes for each zone in the city:

Inner Zone Day ticket

Day ticket prices will increase between 10p and 30p for adult, young person and High5 group tickets on the inner zone for both mobile and paper tickets.

Norwich Ticket Zone

Single price tickets will be frozen across Norwich Zone - with the exception of the two-stop hop which increases by 10p to £1.40 an adult and £1.20 for young person.

There will be an increase in the price of day, week, 10-trip, month and annual tickets on both mobile and paper ticket.

Coastal Ticket Zone

All single tickets in the Coastal Zone, day and High5 group tickets will stay the same price, with increases occuring for those buying weekly, 10-trip, monthly and annual tickets.

To save time boarding First Buses will no longer be offering any return tickets in the Coastal Zone.

The company said any passengers making two or more single journeys should buy a day ticket which offers the additional value of unlimited travel anywhere in your chosen zone.

It added there are a limited number of cases where two single tickets may work out cheaper.

Explorer Zone

Prices will be frozen for all day and High5 group tickets in the Explorer Zone area and increases on weekly, 10-trip, month and annual tickets on both m-Ticket and paper ticket.

First will not be offering return tickets in the Explorer Zone on the X1, X11, X2, X21, X22 services.

Passengers making two or more single journeys should buy a day ticket which offers the additional value of unlimited travel anywhere in your chosen zone.

Excel Zone

The Excel zone single, return, day and High5 group ticket prices will be frozen. Weekly, 10-trip, monthly and annual tickets will increase.

Great Yarmouth Town Zone

Single and High5 group tickets across Great Yamouth Town Zone.

No longer offering return tickets on X1, X11 or Coastal Clipper 1, 1A or 1B buses.

There will be an increase in the price of day, week, 10-trip, month and annual tickets on both mTicket and paper ticket.

Lowestoft Town Zone

All single, day and High5 group tickets across the Lowestoft Town Zone.

No return tickets in the Lowestoft Town Zone or on X1|X11, X2|X21|X22 or Coastal Clipper 1|1A & 99 buses.

There will be an increase in the price of week, 10-trip, month and annual tickets.

Network Zone

The tickets are valid on all First Eastern County services across Norfolk and Suffolk and the Excel zone.

All ticket types will increase on both mobile and paper tickets.