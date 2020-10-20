QUIZ: Do you remember what these things in Norfolk and beyond used to be called?
PUBLISHED: 16:12 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 20 October 2020
Archant
Following the announcement that Norwich’s Chapelfield shopping centre is poised for a rebrand - how well do you know other famous name changes in the county?
The owners of the shopping centre have revealed that going forward the centre, which opened in September 2005, will be known as Chantry Place.
It is the latest in a number of name changes to have happened across the county over the years - some which have proved easier to adjust to than others.
But do you know your Debenhams from your Curles?
Take part in our quiz and see how much you know about what things were once called and what they are now.
