Look to the skies! Five aircraft that can be seen over Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:30 AM August 9, 2021   
A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 taking off from RAF Fairford. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 taking off from RAF Fairford. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

With many military bases and airfields Norfolk's skies are a busy place, but what planes can be seen? And where are they from?

Here are five examples of aircraft which often fly over our county.

Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning

The F-35 Lightning making a first flypast over its future home at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

The F-35 Lightning making a first flypast over its future home at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

West Norfolk residents may have seen one of these flying overhead.

RAF Marham is the home of the RAF's F-35 fleet, which became the first British squadron in a decade to operate jets from an aircraft carrier, when planes departed for HMS Queen Elizabeth in January 2020.

The American jet is known for its vertical landing ability, similar to a helicopter, and is the primary strike aircraft for British forces.

Eurofighter Typhoon

The RAF's Eurofighter Typhoon roars over Old Warden at the Shuttleworth Collections RAF 100 air show

The RAF's Eurofighter Typhoon roars over Old Warden at the Shuttleworth Collections RAF 100 air show

The Eurofighter Typhoon is based at RAF Holbeach in Lincolnshire, however it can often be seen around west Norfolk.

This fighter plane is used and developed by the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, and was first used by the RAF and Italian Air Force in Libya in 2011.

Other planes from Holbeach include the US Air Force F-15 Eagle and American military versions of the Lightning.

Boeing Chinook

RAF Chinook.

RAF Chinook.

Also flying from RAF Holbeach are a series of helicopters, perhaps most distinctively the Chinook, with its double rotor blade.

The military transport helicopter has been used in the Falklands, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Other choppers from Holbeach include the AugustaWestland Apache AH1 attack helicopter and the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey, which is half plane, half helicopter.

Boeing 737

Strong winds over Amsterdam have casued disruption to KLM flights to and from Norwich airport. Pictu

Strong winds over Amsterdam have casued disruption to KLM flights to and from Norwich airport. Picture: ARCHANT

The short haul plane of choice for Dutch airline KLM, families living in Norwich will be familiar with this plane as it makes its regular journeys across Norfolk skies between Norwich Airport and Schiphol in Amsterdam.

Depending on size, the plane can carry between 85 and 215 passengers and it is one of the most popular passenger aircraft in the world, with thousands in use.

Grob 109 MotorGlider

Glider Taking Off with a Winch (c) Pawel Sedrowski, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Glider Taking Off with a Winch (c) Pawel Sedrowski, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

With many small airfields located across the county, gliders are a common sight.

They are most likely to be spotted in the air around Tibenham Airfield in south Norfolk, which is home to the Norfolk Gliding Club, which operates the Grob 109.

These engineless planes are frequently used for competitions in the county and are sometimes flown by pilots as young as 14.

Norfolk

