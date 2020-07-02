What are you most looking forward to on Super Saturday?

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:01 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 02 July 2020

What are you looking forward to on Super Saturday?

As businesses are gearing up to open their doors, there is a sense of excitement and caution in the air.

Dubbed ‘Super Saturday’, July 4 will see pubs, restaurants and hairdressers, among others, welcome customers for the first time since lockdown.

But what are you looking forward to the most?

Answer our poll and let us know what you can not wait to do on Saturday or, equally, if you plan to stay away from it all.

Across the county, hundreds of businesses have been preparing to open on Saturday.

Businesses that have been given the green light to reopen are zoos, museums, cinemas, bingo halls, theme parks, hotels, campsites, caravan parks, places of worship, libraries, bars, pubs, restaurants, cafes and work place canteens, theatre and concert halls but no live music, galleries, hair salons and barbers, outdoor playgrounds and gyms, amusement arcades, outdoor skating rinks, social clubs, aquariums and model villages.

What do you have planned for Super Saturday? Email ruth.lawes@archant.co.uk

