Revealed: The object that brought a bomb squad to Norwich

David Hannant

Published: 4:36 PM December 29, 2020   
Police and the bomb squad were seen at a property in Sprowston Road

Police and the bomb squad were seen at a property in Sprowston Road - Credit: Alison Derry

The object that resulted in a bomb disposal team being brought to Norwich was suspected to be a grenade, police have revealed.

On Sunday, December 27, a bomb squad was seen on Sprowston Road in Norwich, having been alerted by officers from Norfolk Constabulary. 

The call was made after officers discovered what initially was thought to be a grenade inside a home on the edge of the city.

Officers were searching the property following an arrest in connection with a Boxing Day burglary on Spixworth Road.

Once inside, they discovered an object closely resembling the explosive war device, with officers immediately alerting the bomb squad.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were called to attend the address, and confirmed that the object was in fact a type of pyrotechnic distraction device.

"It was removed safely from the location by EOD."

A man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of burglary has since been released under investigation.

