Revealed: The object that brought a bomb squad to Norwich
- Credit: Alison Derry
The object that resulted in a bomb disposal team being brought to Norwich was suspected to be a grenade, police have revealed.
On Sunday, December 27, a bomb squad was seen on Sprowston Road in Norwich, having been alerted by officers from Norfolk Constabulary.
The call was made after officers discovered what initially was thought to be a grenade inside a home on the edge of the city.
Officers were searching the property following an arrest in connection with a Boxing Day burglary on Spixworth Road.
Once inside, they discovered an object closely resembling the explosive war device, with officers immediately alerting the bomb squad.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were called to attend the address, and confirmed that the object was in fact a type of pyrotechnic distraction device.
You may also want to watch:
"It was removed safely from the location by EOD."
A man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of burglary has since been released under investigation.
Most Read
- 1 Mixed reaction as changes to Tier 4 rules mean zoos can reopen
- 2 Which shops are open in Norwich's Chantry Place?
- 3 People urged not to let Covid 'run riot' as case rates rise
- 4 Snow and ice weather warning in place for parts of region
- 5 11 patients with coronavirus die at N&N over Christmas
- 6 Norfolk reports record number of coronavirus cases in one week
- 7 City venue could lose licence over Covid breach accusations
- 8 Abandoned cars re-emerge as water recedes on flood-hit road
- 9 Families say Christmas was ruined after days of power outages
- 10 Cliff fall partly demolishes pathway onto beach