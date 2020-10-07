From the Forum to a shed - what next for Norwich’s Alan Partridge statue?

A statue of Alan Partridge is placed outside The Forum. The statue was created by sculptors Gavin Fulcher and Nic Dutton. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 Archant 2020

For four glorious days he stood in prime of position in the centre of Norwich, smiling smugly at the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A statue of Alan Partridge is placed outside The Forum. The statue was created by sculptors Gavin Fulcher and Nic Dutton. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 A statue of Alan Partridge is placed outside The Forum. The statue was created by sculptors Gavin Fulcher and Nic Dutton. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

But now, the Alan Partridge statue which surprised and delighted people when it was put outside the Forum two weeks ago finds itself in a more modest - but perhaps fitting - location.

With the real Alan having just released his first podcast - From the Oasthouse - his bronze effigy is also spending time in the safe confines of a garden shed.

After its four-day stint in the city, the statue has been safely stored away by its creators Gavin Fulcher and Nic Dutton where it awaits its next calling.

Mr Fulcher, 37, who works in the film industry, spent three years off and on working alongside 58-year-old Mr Dutton, devoting more than 1,000 hours and around £6,000 to building the statue.

An Alan Partridge statue has appeared outside The Forum in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes An Alan Partridge statue has appeared outside The Forum in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

He said: “It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time and initially we thought of just dumping it outside the Forum and seeing what happened - but in the end we thought better of it and got the team’s permission.

“We were really blown away with the reaction it got - we thought it would make a few people smile but never thought it would get quite the reaction it did.”

News of the statue was so widespread that Steve Coogan himself, the actor behind the timeless character, spoke fondly of it on national television.

Mr Fulcher added: “Hearing Steve talk about it so enthusiastically really was the icing of the cake and if he ever wanted to feature the statue in a series we’d love to be involved.

“The biggest dream for us though would be for it to have a permanent home somewhere in the city.”

The statue popped up on Thursday, September 24 and was weighed down with more than 150kg of sandbags inside its wooden base, with the bronze and fibreglass figure bolted on. On Sunday, September 27 it was taken down and driven away on a flat-bed lorry, before being stored away in a shed in Norwich.

A petition on Change.org to find it a permanent home in the city has been signed more than 1,400 times.













