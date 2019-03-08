Video

What other new 'laws' might Norwich's new 'mayor' Kenny McLean make next?

Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich

He's the new, self-declared mayor of Norwich - but what might Canaries star Kenny McLean do with his new 'powers'?

The midfielder announced he was now the city's mayor during the Norwich City promotion celebrations on Monday.

Ringing a bell, wearing the mayor's hat and waving a bottle, he told Jake Humphrey: "I make the laws, what do you want?"

And he tweeted yesterday: "I've decided today is now a bank holiday!! Enjoy!!"

It was the first new 'law' that the 27-year-old Scot had passed since his triumphant appearance on the City Hall balcony.

Teemu Pukki, Marco Stiepermann, Kenny McLean and Emi Buendia during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich

But what other 'laws' might Mayor McLean (aka King Kenny) make in the months ahead?

1 All Norwich's public water fountains to be turned on again, linked up to a never-ending supply of 'orange juice'.

2 The mayor will receive a delivery of free painkillers following all 'arduous' civic events.

3 All young Norwich City players are duty-bound not to even contemplate playing for 'bigger' clubs such as Chelsea or Tottenham.

4 Any scouts from those, or any other Premier League clubs, are banned from coming within 15 miles of the city's boundaries.

5 St Andrew's Day each year will be a public celebration, where Mayor McLean is joined at St Andrew's Hall by every Scottish player who has ever turned out for Norwich City. Chris Martin can go too, even though Beccles is some distance from Galashiels.

6 Marco Stiepermann is to be sworn in as the city's new sheriff.

7 Anyone caught walking through Norwich market between the hours of 8am and 5.30pm without an inflatable canary will be imprisoned in the Guildhall.

8 Any Leeds United fan caught claiming that, had they had gone up, at least six of their players would have proclaimed themselves to be mayors, will be placed in the stocks.

9 Ipswich Town will never be allowed to play at Carrow Road again. A 'law' might not actually be required in that case, given the way things are going.