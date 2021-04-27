Parky McParkface among names pitched for new country park

Published: 5:30 AM April 27, 2021

A tribute to a wartime nurse and, predictably, Parky McParkface were among dozens of names pitched for a new country park - before a council opted for a more straightforward option.

The council paid £700,000 to snap up the land for Broadland Country Park. - Credit: Broadland District Council

Broadland District Council unveiled a new country park earlier this year having paid £700,000 to purchase a 140-acre site previously known as Houghen Plantation.

Consisting of a mixture of heath, woodland and marshy grassland, the site is nestled between Horsford and Felthorpe.

Broadland Country Park features two main paths and is open to the public. - Credit: Broadland District Council

Ahead of the park's unveiling, the council ran a competition to name the new beauty spot before eventually settling on the name Broadland Country Park.

However, it could have been so different, with more than 50 names thrown into the hat by members of the public.

Edith Cavell - Credit: Archant

A Freedom of Information Request has revealed that among those proposed were Edith Cavell Country Park, a tribute to the Swardeston nurse accredited with saving Allied soldiers in the first world war, Roe Deer Plantation and, oddly, Fiat 500 Country Park, in honour of the minuscule Italian motor.

And harking back to the Boaty McBoatface debacle during the naming of Natural Environmental Research Council vessel RRS Sir David Attenborough, other suggestions included Woody McWood Park, Tree'y McTree Park and Parky McParkyface.

Other pitches looked to play on the location of the site, with amalgamations of Horsford and Felthorpe including Felsford, Felford, Horsefell and Horsthorpe.

However, after the competition did not produce an outstanding candidate, the council instead opted to christen the site Broadland Country Park.

A Broadland spokesman said: "The area has been called Broadland Country Park, a name that explains both what it is and where it can be found.

"We would like to thank everyone who gave us a suggestion for the name of the woodland recently purchased by Broadland District Council.

"Throughout the lockdowns we have all seen the importance of having access to open space and the country park is a wonderful facility that will enable residents to spend quality time with their friends and family in the fresh air.

"As we continue our work to improve the site and make it more accessible to residents we are considering using some of the names suggested to identify specific and relevant areas of the park."

Meanwhile, the council has confirmed that to date, £4,062 has been spent on branding for the park, including signs and design tasks.

The full list of competition entries is as follows:

Bellamy Dell

Besom Country Park

Black Beauty Park

Brackenwood

Castlewood

Chestnut Country Park

Country Common

Drayton Drewray

Dreamgrove

Edith Cavell Country Park

Emma Turner Country Park

Everybody Wood

Featherby Woods

Felford Country Park

Felford Wood

Felforth Country Park

Felsford

Felthorpe Common Country Park

Felthorpe Tranquility

Fenland Forest

Fern Park

Fiat 500 Country Park

Flag Cutters Park

Fodthorpe

Heathland Country Park

Hope Country Park

Horsa Woods

Horsefell

Horsford Country Park

Horsthorpe Country Park

Houchen Heath and Woods Country Park

Houghen Country Park

Houghen Plantation

Houtuna Forest

Hummingbird Hills

Kingfisher Meadow

Lyng Country Park

Malet Country Park

Memory Wood

Mystical Woods

Nightjar Common

Parky McParkface

Pineneed Park

Rainbow Country Park

Roe Deer Plantation

Roundbarrow Park

Saints Meadow

Sanctuary Country Park

Short Thorn Park

St Faiths Country Park

Sweet Chestnut Country Park

Tree'y McTree Park

Where the Wild Things Are

Whinny Hills

Woody McWood Park







