What are current coronavirus rates across Norfolk?

Norwich city centre in the September heat. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

The majority of areas in Norfolk have seen a further fall in coronavirus infection rates, according to new figures.

Currently the rate of infection is higher than 10 in Great Yarmouth, Breckland and Norwich, areas know to be affected by the Banham Poultry outbreak.

On Thursday, the boss of the poultry factory said it had installed safety measures which would rival the country’s best hospitals after 127 workers contracted the virus.

The business reopened its meat processing plant on Monday.

Altogether there were 75 new coronavirus cases across Norfolk in the week up to September 13.

Breckland was the only area of Norfolk to see an increase, after 18 new cases were reported in the seven days to September 13, having reported 16 cases the previous week.

It is not the highest infection rate in Norfolk, which was recorded in Great Yarmouth, at 13.1 per 100,000 people.

The week before the town had a rate of 17.1 per 100,000 people.

Norwich reported the third highest rate in the county at 10.7, after 15 new cases up to September 13, down from 18 the previous week.

The county’s infection rate remains significantly lower than the rest of the country.

The figures are for the seven days to September 13 and expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

In Bolton, 587 new cases were reported in the last week, the equivalent of 204.1 per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate in England.

A number of cities that have recorded sharp increases in their seven day rates include Liverpool, Leicester. Salford and Newcastle.

North Norfolk remains the area with the lowest infection rate, with one new case in the seven day period.

The number of new cases in West Norfolk fell from 11 to 9, as the infection rate fell from 7.3 to 5.9. Broadland also saw a fall in cases from 14 to 9.

Meanwhile South Norfolk’s rate of infection stayed the same at 7.1 cases per 100,000 people.

The full list of area’s infection rates and the number of confirmed cases for up to September 13 in comparison with the seven days to September 7.

Great Yarmouth 13.1 (13), 17.1 (17)

North Norfolk 1.0 (1), 3.8 (4)

Norwich 10.7 (15), 12.8 (18)

Breckland 12.9 (18), 11.4 (16)

South Norfolk 7.1 (10), 7.1 (10)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 5.9 (9), 7.3 (11)

Broadland 6.9 (9), 10.7 (14)