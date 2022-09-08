What happens now? ‘Operation London Bridge’ explained

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II a strict protocol of what happens next will now be followed.

The news of her death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family.

The statement read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

As is the case whenever a member of the Royal Family dies there are strict plans in place for what happens next, none more important than the death of the Head of State.

Each member of the Royal Family has their own code name, detailing the plans in place in the event of their death.

In the Queen’s case, the codename is Operation London Bridge.

Operation London Bridge

In September last year new details of Operation London Bridge were leaked suggesting the day the Queen dies will be known as 'D-Day'.

UK government departments will be told to have flags at half-mast within 10 minutes after government officials are told and instructed to show “discretion”.

Prince Charles will become King when his mother passes and will address the nation on the day of his mother’s death.

The prime minister will be the first government official to release an official statement.

The Queen will be buried 10 days after her death with Prince Charles expected to embark on a UK tour in the days leading to the burial.

According to Politico, parliamentary business will be suspended for 10 days and the sovereign’s coffin will lie in state for three days at the Houses of Parliament.

The Royal household will issue an official statement notifying the nation of the monarch’s passing.