Norwich chippy displays ode to the city on windows

PUBLISHED: 15:41 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 26 July 2019

"What is a Norwich" by Piers Harrison-Reid has appeared on Grosvenor Fish Bar's window. Photo: Christian Motta

Christian Motta

Grosvenor Fish Bar has the answer to the question "what is a Norwich?" and is displaying it boldly on its windows for all to see.

The poem, which was commissioned by Visit Norwich for the City of Stories project, was composed by Piers Harrison-Reid, who eulogizes the city's "cobbles and cathedrals" and "fresh-faced arts students".

Christian Motta, owner of Grosvenor Fish Bar, said the reason they decided to paint the poem on their window was "we thought what a nice way for people to view and read it anytime of the day."

Now if you tell people that you are from Norwich, and they ask "what is a Norwich?" you can hit them with a few choice quotes such as "strangers in their own skins, making new homes" or "secret plantation oases hiding away from the bustle."

Norwich might still feel "like our little secret" but the poem is certainly out in the open.

