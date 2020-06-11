Graffiti cats which lined NDR bridges are finally removed

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR. Archant

They became cult figures lining the path of the Northern Distributor Road, greeting motorists as they drove along the £205m road.

However, the cartoon cats which once stared from the bridges of the NDR are no more.

The furious-looking felines first started appearing on bridges along the route around March 2019, alongside similarly amusing graffiti of ghosts, and at one point more than a dozen could be counted.

However, more than a year later and the bridges have now been scrubbed clean, with the work having been carried out last month.

Dan Roper, Liberal Democrat county councillor. Pic: Liberal Democrats. Dan Roper, Liberal Democrat county councillor. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “I can confirm that the graffiti was removed in May.”

In November, Liberal Democrat county councillor Dan Roper called for the cartoons to be removed, saying they had caused initial amusement, but that the joke had worn thin.

However, Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for transport, said that as the graffiti was not considered offensive, it would be removed as part of routine maintenance work, which was done in May.