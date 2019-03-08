Search

What do you think about trick-or-treating on Halloween?

PUBLISHED: 10:17 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 24 October 2019

With Halloween around the corner children and families are getting excited about putting on their best costumes and going trick-or-treating.

But the tradition of collecting sweets on October 31, which has been adopted from America and has increased in popularity over the past few years, sometimes divides opinion.

Some people fully embrace it but some families and individuals do not like to take part.

Concerns are also raised at times by the elderly community over fears of trick-or-treating.

READ MORE: If you let your teenagers go trick-or-treating then shame on you



Police forces often issue annual words of warning to people taking part in trick-or-treating to reassure people.

What do you think about trick-or-treating?

Take part in our poll and send your views to reporter sophie.wyllie@archant.co.uk.

Alternatively call her on 01603 772684 or post your comments below the story.

