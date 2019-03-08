Poll

What do you think about trick-or-treating on Halloween?

Children dressed up for Halloween. Picture: Getty Images/Evgeny Atamanenko Evgeny Atamanenko

With Halloween around the corner children and families are getting excited about putting on their best costumes and going trick-or-treating.

But the tradition of collecting sweets on October 31, which has been adopted from America and has increased in popularity over the past few years, sometimes divides opinion.

Some people fully embrace it but some families and individuals do not like to take part.

Concerns are also raised at times by the elderly community over fears of trick-or-treating.

Police forces often issue annual words of warning to people taking part in trick-or-treating to reassure people.

