Has public mood on partygate shifted?
- Credit: PA
When reports first emerged of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street, condemnation from the street seemed near universal. But now that Boris Johnson has actually been fined has the public mood shifted? CHRIS BISHOP spoke to visitors and locals in Hunstanton to gauge their reaction
Paul Rogers, 72, from Downham Market said: "I think they got what they deserve but we don't need any upheavals when things are too serious elsewhere to be worrying about it at the moment."
Wendy Scott, 78, from Hitchin, Herts, said: "I think this news is fab, because other people were being so cautious and not seeing their family and friends."
Her husband Colin, 68, added: "The people who were making the rules were breaking the rules."
Lesley Collins, 65, from Fakenham, said: "It's just gone by-the-by now. Everyone's up here walking about without a mask."
Her husband Chris, 66, said: "I think people have got other things on their mind with the situation in Ukraine."
Retired broadcasting engineer David Young, 72, from Hunstanton said: "Those guys have worked so hard, it's so petty, look at what they're doing now."
Factory worker Carl Papworth, from Wisbech, 48, said: "We've got a lot more going on in the world. They've had it in for Boris from day one, they've just picked on him."
Pensioner Mike Gebb, 72, from Gayton, said: "I think with everything that's happening in the world at the moment it's very trivial."
Factory worker Karolina Porkowska, 38, from Wisbech, said: "I think there's nothing wrong with having a party. They just want to make a big deal out of it because it's him."