What guests are wearing at the Queen's funeral and why

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort on The Mall, arriving for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral - Credit: Press Association Images

The 2,000 guests at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral were required to adhere to a strict dress code. But what are they wearing and why?

Etiquette bible Debrett’s says there is a strict dress code for state funerals, with men traditionally asked to wear black morning coats with medals and women asked to wear black knee-length dresses, or coats and black hats.

Here are some of the outfits being worn by attendees and their reasons for wearing them.

Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales arriving ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Press Association Images

The Princess of Wales opted for a black coat dress and hat with a simple veil over her face – along with the late Queen’s Japanese pearl choker necklace, the same one she wore to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, which was not a state funeral.

Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex arriving for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Press Association Images

The Duchess of Sussex wore a similarly-shaped hat to Kate, along with a black dress with caped detailing.

King Charles III, Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales and the Earl of Wessex

The Prince of Wales wore his military uniform - Credit: Press Association Images

The King and other royals including the Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales and the Earl of Wessex all wore military uniform.

Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York wore suits to the funeral - Credit: PA

The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex, who are no longer working royals, wore suits to the ceremony.

Queen Consort

The Queen Consort wore Queen Victoria’s Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch – diamonds in the shape of an open heart, with two sapphire pendants.

Emmanuel Macron and his wife

French President Emanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Trogneux arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Press Association Images

French president Emmanuel Macron was one of the many heads of state paying tribute to the Queen.

He wore a classic black suit for the occasion, with his wife Brigitte in an elegant black coat – the lining suggests it is by French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

She paired the coat with sheer black tights, leather gloves and a vintage-inspired pillar box hat with a small veil.

Joe and Jill Biden

US President Joe Biden accompanied by the First Lady Jill Biden arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Press Association Images

US president Joe Biden accessorised his black suit with an American flag pin, white handkerchief in his pocket and held his glasses in his hand.

He was accompanied by his wife Jill, who was in a black skirt suit with bejewelled buttons. Instead of a hat, she wore a simple black headband in a bow.

Tony Blair

Former Labour leader Tony Blair arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Press Association Images

The Queen oversaw many prime ministers during her reign – one of whom was Tony Blair.

Her Majesty made him a knight and member of the Order of the Garter in December 2021, and he wore the order’s medal next to the lapel of his black suit.

Boris Johnson

Former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Press Association Images

Former prime minister Boris Johnson was accompanied by his wife Carrie, who was wearing a square-necked black dress with gold detailing on the buttons and belt that appeared military-inspired.

According to the Evening Standard, the dress is believed to be from designer Karen Millen and rented from My Wardrobe HQ.