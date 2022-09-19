What guests are wearing at the Queen's funeral and why
- Credit: Press Association Images
The 2,000 guests at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral were required to adhere to a strict dress code. But what are they wearing and why?
Etiquette bible Debrett’s says there is a strict dress code for state funerals, with men traditionally asked to wear black morning coats with medals and women asked to wear black knee-length dresses, or coats and black hats.
Here are some of the outfits being worn by attendees and their reasons for wearing them.
Princess of Wales
The Princess of Wales opted for a black coat dress and hat with a simple veil over her face – along with the late Queen’s Japanese pearl choker necklace, the same one she wore to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, which was not a state funeral.
Duchess of Sussex
The Duchess of Sussex wore a similarly-shaped hat to Kate, along with a black dress with caped detailing.
Most Read
- 1 Farmer prepares for emotional retirement sale following brother's loss
- 2 When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral
- 3 Drivers warned of extreme delays as hundreds travel to Sandringham
- 4 Father married weeks before death after eye exam found brain tumour
- 5 7 of Norfolk's best kept secrets waiting to be discovered
- 6 Holiday firm boss describes moment five people rescued from sinking boat
- 7 Food critic Jay Rayner heaps praise on two city restaurants
- 8 Man in 20s dies after van crashes into field
- 9 Decision time over multi-million pound changes at Thickthorn roundabout
- 10 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk in 2022
King Charles III, Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales and the Earl of Wessex
The King and other royals including the Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales and the Earl of Wessex all wore military uniform.
Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex
The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex, who are no longer working royals, wore suits to the ceremony.
Queen Consort
The Queen Consort wore Queen Victoria’s Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch – diamonds in the shape of an open heart, with two sapphire pendants.
Emmanuel Macron and his wife
French president Emmanuel Macron was one of the many heads of state paying tribute to the Queen.
He wore a classic black suit for the occasion, with his wife Brigitte in an elegant black coat – the lining suggests it is by French fashion house Louis Vuitton.
She paired the coat with sheer black tights, leather gloves and a vintage-inspired pillar box hat with a small veil.
Joe and Jill Biden
US president Joe Biden accessorised his black suit with an American flag pin, white handkerchief in his pocket and held his glasses in his hand.
He was accompanied by his wife Jill, who was in a black skirt suit with bejewelled buttons. Instead of a hat, she wore a simple black headband in a bow.
Tony Blair
The Queen oversaw many prime ministers during her reign – one of whom was Tony Blair.
Her Majesty made him a knight and member of the Order of the Garter in December 2021, and he wore the order’s medal next to the lapel of his black suit.
Boris Johnson
Former prime minister Boris Johnson was accompanied by his wife Carrie, who was wearing a square-necked black dress with gold detailing on the buttons and belt that appeared military-inspired.
According to the Evening Standard, the dress is believed to be from designer Karen Millen and rented from My Wardrobe HQ.