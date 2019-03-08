Taste test: The quirkiest Easter eggs for 2019 – from a giant ostrich egg to Heston’s Scotch egg

Heston at Waitrose chocolate teapot Picture: Waitrose Archant

We tried varieties from the leading supermarkets and local producers...and the results might surprise you.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Heston at Waitrose chocolate Scotch egg Picture: Waitrose Heston at Waitrose chocolate Scotch egg Picture: Waitrose

Aldi Moser Roth Giant Ostrich Egg, £14.99

1/10

One of the biggest Easter eggs we have ever seen. In fact, you have to go into one of the stores to see just how big this is. However, as one taster put it, it’s ‘all fur coat and no knickers’. The taste of this egg was so heinous we wondered if something might have gone wrong in manufacturing. It’s meant to be white chocolate with caramelised sugar but comments ranged from ‘it tastes like the scrapings from an ash tray’ to ‘horrific’. Come on Aldi, you can do better than this!

Aldi Giant Ostrich Easter Egg Picture: Archant Aldi Giant Ostrich Easter Egg Picture: Archant

Heston from Waitrose The Chocolate Scotch Egg, £6

2/10

No, no, no, no, no! And no again Heston. Every single one of our testers pulled a face as soon as they put this ‘creation’ in their mouth. In fact, the majority also spat it out! We’ve only generously given it a 2/10 because of its looks. It consisted of maple breadcrumb covered chocolate, smoked milk chocolate caramel ganache and mango and yuzu fondant yolk. The smokiness was way too savoury and strong, and the fruity notes inside were muted, rather than bringing the zestiness we were hoping for. The sentiment from all was a “yuck”.

Moonbeam the Unicorn Easter egg Picture: M&S Moonbeam the Unicorn Easter egg Picture: M&S

M&S Proseggo, £5

5/10

There were oohs and ahhs of appreciation for this elegant pink egg which is infused with raspberry, blackcurrant and prosecco. But it was a little bit of style over substance for this one, because the fruit totally overtook the flavour of the actual chocolate, and most found it too sweet.

M&S Proseggo Picture: M&S M&S Proseggo Picture: M&S

Cocoa et Co Belgian Chocolate Geometric Egg, £10, Sainsbury’s

6/10

Brushed a slick metallic coppery bronze colour, this looks pretty and is quite thick all the way around. The chocolate itself was simply OK – if you usually eat Cadbury’s we’d say it’s one step up the scale. The truffles with it weren’t nice. They were meant to be salted caramel but had a soapy, artificial toffee flavour no one liked.

Sainsbury's Cocoa et Co Belgian milk chocolate egg Picture: Sainsburys Sainsbury's Cocoa et Co Belgian milk chocolate egg Picture: Sainsburys

M&S Moonbeam the Unicorn, £5

6/10

We cooed over this sweet unicorn ‘egg’ with its blushing cheeks, but were a bit disappointed when we opened the mass of packaging to find it was really rather flat – not egg shaped at all! The chocolate was just a tad too sweet and uneven, being very thick in some places and too thin in others. But there was a nice background hit of vanilla which swayed it for some tasters.

Co-op Truly Irresistible Triple Chocolate egg Picture: Archant Co-op Truly Irresistible Triple Chocolate egg Picture: Archant

Co-op Truly Irresistible Triple Chocolate egg, £7.50

7/10

Swirled with milk, dark and white chocolate, this egg certainly looked appealing, and it turned out to be one of the most popular around the table for its solid, traditionally milky flavour. Not so good, and what took off marks, were the caramel chocolates with it which were really not very nice at all, tasting of sour milk and sugar.

Waitrose baby avocado chocolate eggs Picture: Waitrose Waitrose baby avocado chocolate eggs Picture: Waitrose

Lidl Deluxe Golden Sculpture Egg, £12.99

7/10

Well look at you Lidl with your fancy offering! This one is an egg-shaped halo of ethically-sourced dark chocolate, inset with golden gin and prosecco (combined) truffles. The chocolate has a pleasant, if a little sweet, flavour, but doesn’t melt as keenly in the mouth as it should. However, the truffles were some of the best we tried in the test, being absolutely rammers with booze. There’s a sweet-sharp fizz of the sparkling wine, and a wallop of gin at the end. If you’re looking for an egg to make an impression, this could be it.

Lidl delux ginsecco egg Picture: Lidl Lidl delux ginsecco egg Picture: Lidl

Booja Booja small egg filled with salted almond and caramel truffles, £9.99

8/10

This has just been named the best free-from Easter egg in the UK. OK, so technically it’s not an egg – it’s a shell holding three truffles, but what a fabulous shell it is. Hand-painted in Kashmir, the egg is not only devoid of plastic packaging, but it makes a wonderful keepsake. The truffles inside are blimming good too. Clean, rich and bursting with chewy almond caramel and a hint of salt.

M&S Ruby Easter Egg Picture: M&S M&S Ruby Easter Egg Picture: M&S

Waitrose Baby Chocolate Avocado – three pack, £4

8/10

Everyone gushed over how cute these were – if chocolate can, of course, be cute. An outer shell of cocoa-rich dark chocolate gave way to a smooth milk chocolate ganache inside and the two perfectly balanced one another out. Starting out creamy, they ended with a lingering bittersweet flavour. A hit with all ages.

Aldi Luxury Egg Box, £4.99

Score: 8/10

These Insta-friendly eggs are simply gorgeous. Nestled in their packaging in a bevvy of colours and flavours they certainly wowed our testers for their striking looks. Flavour-wise they were a hit too. Salted caramel, raspberry, strawberries and cream and crunchy hazelnut were just some of the tastes from inside. The chocolate of each egg was thick which was a big plus point.

M&S Ruby Chocolate Egg, £10

9/10

Some said this kind of geometric cocoa pod-shaped egg, with its metallic magenta stripe looked Willy Wonka-ish. It melted nicely in the mouth and although initially its fruitiness felt a bit strange, it turned out to be one of the most popular eggs around the table. With hints of raspberry and blueberry and a clean, non-cloying finish, it’s a winner.

Heston from Waitrose The Chocolate Teapot, £20

9/10

Behold – an actual chocolate teapot! We didn’t want to smash into this one because it was so incredibly detailed, with filigree and an anthropomorphic rabbit on front. Once we did break it though it showed itself to be a sturdy, thick shell of very decent darker milk chocolate which wasn’t too sickly. The crunchy ‘sugar lumps’ of tea-flavoured truffles were divine –especially the black tea and ginger variety.

Pump Street single origin mini Easter Eggs, £8.25 for 12

9/10

Firstly nice job on the packaging Pump Street- the bag is compostable and the card and foil recyclable. There’s a dark chocolate pack and a milk chocolate, each with two types of single origin chocolate in. The chocolates are beautifully tempered and look sensationally glossy. Our favourites were the Jamaica 75% in the dark chocolate pack, which had strong notes of rum and hazelnuts, and the Ecuador Dark Milk 60% - smooth and not too sweet with hints of banana, coffee and toffee. Expensive but worth it.

Taste the Difference Swiss Milk or White Chocolate Bunny, £10

10/10

A tenner for a chocolate bunny! Yes it’s a lot, but this was hands-down the favourite ‘egg’ we tested. Not only was there any impressive amount of chocolate (just under half a kilo) and minimal packaging, but the taste was smooth, cocoa-rich, creamy and moreish. Every single tester said they would buy this one for Easter and there wasn’t a speck left.