What are Norwich City's stars up to as they prepare for Euro 2020?

Published: 7:42 AM June 8, 2021

Tim Krul picks the ball out of his net after Scotland's second goal against Holland - Credit: PA

With just days to go until the tournament kicks off in Italy on Friday, we see what the Canaries international stars have been up to in preparation for Euro 2020.

In Poland, Przemyslaw Placheta was spotted training with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Napoli's Piotr Zielinski ahead of their Tuesday friendly with Iceland at the team's Hotel Remes training camp in Opalenica, just south of Poznan.

Finnish national treasure, Teemu Pukki, flew out with the rest of the Finland squad to the team's training base in St Petersburg, Russia, this morning, after he made his return from injury in his side's 1-0 friendly defeat to Estonia last Friday.

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley was snapped at the Stade Josy Bartel in Luxembourg last night ahead of Scotland's final friendly before the championships, his side won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Southampton's Che Adams.

Stopper Tim Krul was pictured alongside Netherlands team mates Nathan Ake, Luuk de Jong, Donyell Malen, Ryan Gravenberch, Patrick van Aanholt and Davy Klaassen, at the team's KNVB Campus on the outskirts of Utrecht ahead of their opening match against Ukraine.