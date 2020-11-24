Whale washes up off Norfolk coast
A large whale has washed up off the Norfolk coast.
The creature is believed to be a sperm whale, which sometimes become stranded in shallow waters.
The animal was to the south of Snettisham Beach, towards the mouth of the Lynn Channel yesterday.
Today it had moved further out into The Wash, after being carried by the tide overnight.
The creature was seen yesterday by Jacky and Andy McKee, who have reported it to the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme.
The group normally sends scientists to carry out post mortems on stranded whales.
But the animal is currently lying more than a mile offshore on inaccessible tidal mud flats.
Whale strandings are a regular occurrence along Norfolk’s coastline, particularly in and around the shallow waters of The Wash.