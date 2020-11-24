News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Whale washes up off Norfolk coast

person

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:51 PM November 24, 2020    Updated: 7:23 AM November 25, 2020
A large whale has washed up dead in the middle of The Wash Picture: Chris Bishop

A large whale has washed up dead in the middle of The Wash Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

A large whale has washed up off the Norfolk coast.

A large whale has washed up dead in the middle of The Wash Picture: Chris Bishop

A large whale has washed up dead in the middle of The Wash Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

The creature is believed to be a sperm whale, which sometimes become stranded in shallow waters.

The animal was to the south of Snettisham Beach, towards the mouth of the Lynn Channel yesterday.

Today it had moved further out into The Wash, after being carried by the tide overnight.

The creature was seen yesterday by Jacky and Andy McKee, who have reported it to the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme.

The stranded whale seen south of Snettisham Beach Picture: Jacky and Andy McKee

The stranded whale seen south of Snettisham Beach Picture: Jacky and Andy McKee - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The group normally sends scientists to carry out post mortems on stranded whales.

But the animal is currently lying more than a mile offshore on inaccessible tidal mud flats.

Most Read

  1. 1 Welcome to our new website
  2. 2 Excitement mounts ahead of proposed return for Norwich City at Luton
  3. 3 Confirmed: Three households can form Christmas bubble to spend festive period together
  1. 4 Canaries legend Justin Fashanu could have street named after him
  2. 5 Cromer teenager supports local charities
  3. 6 Stoke City 2-3 Norwich City: Buendia red card, Krul injury but Canaries stay top of the Championship
  4. 7 MPs call for Norfolk to be in own coronavirus tier
  5. 8 Farke fears Krul out for weeks
  6. 9 Almost 200 Norfolk schools, colleges and nurseries hit by Covid cases
  7. 10 City defender Gibson hopes win over Stoke will silence the critics

Whale strandings are a regular occurrence along Norfolk’s coastline, particularly in and around the shallow waters of The Wash.

MORE - Norfolk’s history of whale strandings

The stranded whale seen south of Snettisham Beach Picture: Jacky and Andy McKee

The stranded whale seen south of Snettisham Beach Picture: Jacky and Andy McKee - Credit: Archant

The dead sperm whale seen from Snettisham Beach Picture: Chris Bishop

The dead sperm whale seen from Snettisham Beach Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cake maker turns hobby into global business with celebrity fans

Louisa Baldwin

person

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Couple arrested after string of ‘dash and dine’ cases at pubs and...

Ruth Lawes

person

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus