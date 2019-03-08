Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

New WG Sebald exhibition at Norwich Castle

PUBLISHED: 16:13 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 02 May 2019

Portrait of WG Sebald Picture: Basso Cannarsa/Opale/Bridgeman Images

Portrait of WG Sebald Picture: Basso Cannarsa/Opale/Bridgeman Images

Copyright: www.bridgemanimages.com

A stolen skull and the gas-lit gardens of a Victorian mansion are part of a new exhibition at Norwich Castle celebrating writer WG Sebald.

This photograph of The Winter Garden at Somerleyton Hall c.1840 will be on show in the WG Sebald exhibition at Norwich Castle. Picture: The Collection of Lord SomerleytonThis photograph of The Winter Garden at Somerleyton Hall c.1840 will be on show in the WG Sebald exhibition at Norwich Castle. Picture: The Collection of Lord Somerleyton

The story of the stolen skull of a doctor who invented words including disruption and electricity, pictures of the secret landscapes of the Cold War and exquisite pattern books created by Norwich silk weavers are all part of a new Norfolk exhibition.

The collection of curious objects, celebrated artworks and previously unseen photographs marks what would have been the 75th birthday of writer WG Sebald.

The exhibition focuses on the story behind the creation of Sebald's masterpiece The Rings of Saturn.

His visual and poetic journey through East Anglia was inspired by the life of Sir Thomas Browne and links the mystery of what happened to the great Norwich doctor's skull with subjects ranging from the gas-lit winter gardens of a Victorian mansion to an exploded moon, and wartime bombing raids to the history of sugar beet farming.

Sebald, or Max to his friends, moved to Norfolk in his 20s to study and teach at the University of East Anglia. He became professor of European Literature but was killed in a car crash in 2001.

Sebald had been fascinated by overlooked people, places, objects and events and the exhibition includes his own photographs taken during the long walks which informed his writing. They are shown alongside images by photographer Michael Brandon-Jones who helped Sebald transform pictures and objects into the art that punctuates the pages of his books.

You may also want to watch:

Exhibition curator Dr Nick Warr, from UEA, said: “Sebald's books are an idiosyncratic mixture of text and image. Part fiction, part autobiography and part travelogue, they intertwine global history with personal memory to recount the fates of lost and forgotten people.”

Amanda Geitner, director of the East Anglia Art Fund, said: “This exhibition is a timely show case of Sebald's unique vision - one that will bring new audiences to his work and his landscapes and prompt those literary pilgrims who have already followed in his footsteps to return once more.”

Lines of Sight: WG Sebald's East Anglia opens at Norwich Castle on May 10 and runs until January 5, 2020.

museums.norfolk.gov.uk

Free, with normal Castle admission.

The exhibition is being staged with the University of East Anglia and is sponsored by the East Anglia Art Fund

and the Book Hive, Norwich.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Pictures of Princess Charlotte at her Norfolk home released on her fourth birthday

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at her Norfolk home. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Police search for driver after boy hit by car

Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google.

No reservations on new trains to capital for up to six months

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Seaside village bucking closure trend could be Norfolk pub capital

The Gate pub is one of the many watering holes in Caister Picture: Nick Butcher

‘He’s amazing and I think he’s a genius’ – Delia and Michael thrilled with Webber’s work at City

Norwich City's majority shareholder Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones savoured their team's promotion celebrations on Saturday night Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Restaurant owner expresses his ‘heartfelt thanks’ to the community following immigration raid

Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists