Pro-Wetherspoon graffiti appears in town after pub is rejected by council

Published: 1:07 PM August 23, 2021

Banksy-style pro-Wetherspoon graffiti has appeared in one north Norfolk town after plans to open one of the chain's pubs was rejected by the local council.

The graffiti was spotted in North Walsham this morning after plans to open a Wetherspoons pub in the town were withdrawn by North Norfolk District Council in favour of a community hub.

Pro-Wetherspoon graffiti has appeared in North Walsham. - Credit: Bob Wright

Located in the alleyway beside QD, the graffiti, which bares a striking resemblance to Banksy's 'Girl With Balloon', shows a girl holding a balloon of the Wetherspoon logo with the sting being cut with a pair of scissors with a question mark beside it.

Despite the council withdrawing plans to sell The Cedars to Wetherspoon, the pub chain says it is still looking to open in the town.

It comes after the real Banksy struck across the Norfolk coast last week.