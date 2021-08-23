News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Pro-Wetherspoon graffiti appears in town after pub is rejected by council

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:07 PM August 23, 2021   
Pro-Wetherspoon graffiti has appeared in North Walsham.

Pro-Wetherspoon graffiti has appeared in North Walsham. - Credit: Bob Wright

Banksy-style pro-Wetherspoon graffiti has appeared in one north Norfolk town after plans to open one of the chain's pubs was rejected by the local council.

The graffiti was spotted in North Walsham this morning after plans to open a Wetherspoons pub in the town were withdrawn by North Norfolk District Council in favour of a community hub.

Pro-Wetherspoon graffiti has appeared in North Walsham.

Pro-Wetherspoon graffiti has appeared in North Walsham. - Credit: Bob Wright

Located in the alleyway beside QD, the graffiti, which bares a striking resemblance to Banksy's 'Girl With Balloon', shows a girl holding a balloon of the Wetherspoon logo with the sting being cut with a pair of scissors with a question mark beside it.

Despite the council withdrawing plans to sell The Cedars to Wetherspoon, the pub chain says it is still looking to open in the town.

It comes after the real Banksy struck across the Norfolk coast last week.

You may also want to watch:

North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Offensive graffiti that appeared above a Banksy artwork in Cromer has been removed and reported to the police.

Police investigate after offensive graffiti appears above Banksy artwork

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Beeston Bump, Sheringham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Forget Everest - Beeston Bump is the tallest mountain in the world!

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain

Weather warning for heavy rain issued for Norfolk

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Watatunga

Rare deer and antelope draw thousands to Norfolk on safari

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon