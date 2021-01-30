Vets to walk, run and cycle to the North Pole for charity

Published: 10:37 AM January 30, 2021

Vets from Westover Veterinary Centre are running, walking and cycling to the North Pole. - Credit: Westover Vets

A group of vets are walking, running and cycling to the North Pole in order to raise money for charity.

Staff from across Westover Vets branches in North Walsham, Breckland, Hainford and Caister will be covering the 2,585-mile distance to raise funds for Vetlife, a charity that provides emotional, health and financial support to those in the trade.

The vets are aiming to complete their journey by the end of February and have completed over 850 miles already.

North Walsham-based vet, Catherine Burke, who organised the challenge, said: "We wanted to find a way to encourage one another, as a team, to keep motivated and active through this challenging time.

“We’ll be walking, running, cycling, riding and generally exercising locally as we track our miles and make our way virtually to the North Pole.”

Vetlife president Graham Dick added: "Vetlife are truly grateful for the efforts of Westover in support of our work.

"I wish all of those involved a safe, successful and not too chilly, virtual trip to the pole."

Donations can be made via JustGiving at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/westover-vets



