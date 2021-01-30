News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Vets to walk, run and cycle to the North Pole for charity

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:37 AM January 30, 2021   
Vets from Westover Veterinary Centre are running, walking and cycling to the North Pole.

Vets from Westover Veterinary Centre are running, walking and cycling to the North Pole. - Credit: Westover Vets

A group of vets are walking, running and cycling to the North Pole in order to raise money for charity.

Staff from across Westover Vets branches in North Walsham, Breckland, Hainford and Caister will be covering the 2,585-mile distance to raise funds for Vetlife, a charity that provides emotional, health and financial support to those in the trade.

The vets are aiming to complete their journey by the end of February and have completed over 850 miles already.

Vets from Westover Veterinary Centre are running, walking and cycling to the North Pole.

Vets from Westover Veterinary Centre are running, walking and cycling to the North Pole. - Credit: Westover Vets

North Walsham-based vet, Catherine Burke, who organised the challenge, said: "We wanted to find a way to encourage one another, as a team, to keep motivated and active through this challenging time.

“We’ll be walking, running, cycling, riding and generally exercising locally as we track our miles and make our way virtually to the North Pole.”

Vets from Westover Veterinary Centre are running, walking and cycling to the North Pole.

Vets from Westover Veterinary Centre are running, walking and cycling to the North Pole. - Credit: Westover Vets

You may also want to watch:

Vetlife president Graham Dick added: "Vetlife are truly grateful for the efforts of Westover in support of our work.

"I wish all of those involved a safe, successful and not too chilly, virtual trip to the pole."

Vets from Westover Veterinary Centre are running, walking and cycling to the North Pole.

Vets from Westover Veterinary Centre are running, walking and cycling to the North Pole. - Credit: Westover Vets

Donations can be made via JustGiving at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/westover-vets


Most Read

  1. 1 Police fine man for 250-mile lockdown trip to walk dogs in Norfolk
  2. 2 Who actually owns Norfolk's Debenhams buildings?
  3. 3 Garden centre's £1.25 million transformation under way
  1. 4 Residents' fury over drug-taking, human waste and public sex
  2. 5 Dog dies and another missing after getting lost in snow
  3. 6 Flood-plagued village facing nightmare of blocked loos and bubbling sewage
  4. 7 N&N confirms 61 further Covid deaths
  5. 8 Analysis: Is Norfolk at peak of coronavirus wave?
  6. 9 'Dangerous' road to be closed for months after flooding
  7. 10 Couple ditch sales jobs to turn van into dream 'off-grid' roaming home
Charity News
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town clerk sacked following months of controversy

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Shop worker receives complaints for asking customers to wear face masks

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Couple sell pub with Nelson link after council stops project

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

'We don't want to close': Farm shop makes plea for support during lockdown

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus