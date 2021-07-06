Tesla horror crash dashcam to feature in safety campaign

Video

Shocking dashcam footage of the moment a car was crushed under tonnes of concrete blocks that fell off the back of a lorry is to feature in a safety campaign.

Company director Neil Collins and his wife Alison miraculously escaped serious injury despite their month-old £50,000 Tesla Model 3 being destroyed as the blocks crashed down on its bonnet and windscreen.

The load slid off the back of a passing lorry as it rounded a corner on the B1535 at Weston Longville on April 26.

The dashcam footage made headlines as far afield as America, Canada and Australia.

Mr Collins, 51, has been contacted by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency who plan to use the video and photos in a social media awareness campaign.

"I’m really pleased that the DVSA is spreading awareness of the dangers of insecure loads on HGVs and the terrible consequences that can have,” he said.

Police confirmed investigations are continuing into the crash.