Woodforde Close in Weston Longville near Norwich was blocked after a road traffic collision. Picture: Google Google

A road outside Norwich has been blocked by a traffic collision.

Alert - HONNINGHAM



RTC on #A47 in Honningham delays likely to Konect 4, 8 & First XL - 10:19 — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) May 16, 2019

Norfolk Police were called just after 9am to the incident in Woodforde Close, Weston Longville, in which a van had collided with a post.

The crash has blocked the road and buses including the Konect 4 and 8 services and the First XL have been affected.

