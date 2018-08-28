Search

Power tools stolen from locked garage

PUBLISHED: 09:48 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 01 January 2019

Lowestoft Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt.

Power tools have been stolen from a van in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of a burglary in Westhall, near Halesworth, at about 1am on Monday, December 31.

A van outside a property on Mill Common was entered, with offenders using a key-fob found inside to open a locked garage where the tools had been stored for safekeeping.

Among the items stolen were power saws, hand saws, power drills and an angle grinder.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who saw suspicious behaviour in the area at the time, is urged to contact officers at Lowestoft Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/75294/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

The incident is the latest in a string of tool thefts from across Waveney in recent months, with Suffolk Police continuing their ‘Get Tool Smart’ campaign.

