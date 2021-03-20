Children fundraising for better village play equipment and skatepark

Published: 11:25 AM March 20, 2021

Lola Frary, from West Winch, is shooting hoops every day this month as part of her fundraising challenge. - Credit: Michele Summers

Two west Norfolk youngsters are leading the way in their community by fundraising for new play facilities for the children in their village.

Lola Frary, 10, and Aiva Lamacraft, 8, who have been described as "superheroes", are trying to raise funds to replace play equipment in their village of West Winch near King's Lynn.

Lola is shooting hoops every day this month as part of a fundraising challenge that involves people guessing how many she will score by March 31.

And Aiva has set herself a target of running 60 miles through the village in March - already completing 30 miles by Tuesday, March 16.

A play facilities project group has been set up after an online survey revealed residents' thoughts on the matter, and the community has come together to come up with ways to raise money in order to replace the play equipment and the skatepark.

Aiva, 8, from West Winch, has set herself a target of running 60 miles through the village in March. - Credit: Michele Summers

Parish councillor Michele Summers said the play park and skatepark had "sadly" seen better days, and has commended the west Norfolk children for their efforts in trying to get it updated.

A GoFund Me page was set up on behalf of the parish council and the girls with a target of £8,000, which said they want to give children in the area a great new space in the heart of our community to provide them with "fun, sustainable and safe" facilities.

Mrs Summers said: "The play area is in the heart of our village, with the village hall, the social club and playing field.

"This last year has shown us the importance of play and outdoor exercise for children and young people both for physical and mental health.

"We have to raise a lot of money, so we are applying for grants, but we have found that a lot of the grants are now focused on Covid related projects.

"Even with grant funding, every extra pound raised will mean better play equipment."

The parish councillor added that they are looking for people to follow the children's example with imaginative fundraising ideas and to support their "fantastic effort" with donations.

To donate visit West Winch Play on GoFund Me.