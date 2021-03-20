News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Children fundraising for better village play equipment and skatepark

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 11:25 AM March 20, 2021   
Lola Frary, from West Winch, is shooting hoops every day this month as part of her fundraising challenge.

Lola Frary, from West Winch, is shooting hoops every day this month as part of her fundraising challenge. - Credit: Michele Summers

Two west Norfolk youngsters are leading the way in their community by fundraising for new play facilities for the children in their village.

Lola Frary, 10, and Aiva Lamacraft, 8, who have been described as "superheroes", are trying to raise funds to replace play equipment in their village of West Winch near King's Lynn. 

Lola is shooting hoops every day this month as part of a fundraising challenge that involves people guessing how many she will score by March 31. 

Lola Frary, from West Winch, is shooting hoops every day this month as part of her fundraising challenge.

Lola Frary, from West Winch, is shooting hoops every day this month as part of her fundraising challenge. - Credit: Michele Summers

And Aiva has set herself a target of running 60 miles through the village in March - already completing 30 miles by Tuesday, March 16.

A play facilities project group has been set up after an online survey revealed residents' thoughts on the matter, and the community has come together to come up with ways to raise money in order to replace the play equipment and the skatepark.

Aiva, 8, from West Winch, has set herself a target of running 60 miles through the village in March.

Aiva, 8, from West Winch, has set herself a target of running 60 miles through the village in March. - Credit: Michele Summers

You may also want to watch:

Parish councillor Michele Summers said the play park and skatepark had "sadly" seen better days, and has commended the west Norfolk children for their efforts in trying to get it updated.

A GoFund Me page was set up on behalf of the parish council and the girls with a target of £8,000, which said they want to give children in the area a great new space in the heart of our community to provide them with "fun, sustainable and safe" facilities.

Mrs Summers said: "The play area is in the heart of our village, with the village hall, the social club and playing field.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Not worth the risk' - farming family quits sugar beet after 100 years
  2. 2 Historic village pub with shop and holiday lets for sale or rent
  3. 3 Great Yarmouth man found guilty of murder
  1. 4 Peaky Blinders star tries gelato as movie filming hits Norwich
  2. 5 Health officials 'keeping sharp eye' on small rises in Covid cases
  3. 6 Should Norwich be more like Ipswich?
  4. 7 How will 1,700 planned new homes change Norwich suburb?
  5. 8 Moorings at Broads landmark blocked off amid safety fears
  6. 9 Residents fear community will not cope with 1,700 new homes

"This last year has shown us the importance of play and outdoor exercise for children and young people both for physical and mental health.

Aiva, 8, from West Winch, has set herself a target of running 60 miles through the village in March.

Aiva, 8, from West Winch, has set herself a target of running 60 miles through the village in March. - Credit: Michele Summers

"We have to raise a lot of money, so we are applying for grants, but we have found that a lot of the grants are now focused on Covid related projects.

"Even with grant funding, every extra pound raised will mean better play equipment."

The parish councillor added that they are looking for people to follow the children's example with imaginative fundraising ideas and to support their "fantastic effort" with donations.

To donate visit West Winch Play on GoFund Me.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scaffolder Michael Black (inset), who blocked residents' windows in a dispute with landlords

Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of A149

Man dies after car collides with tree on A149

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
An e-fit image of the man sought by police in connection with a rape at Great Ryburgh. 

Video

E-fit issued of man suspected of raping teenager near old rail track

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
RING footage

Video

Woman 'unsettled' by doorbell footage of man staring into her home

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus