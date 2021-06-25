News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'He should step down - Matt Hancock's constituency on cheating scandal

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:14 PM June 25, 2021   
People in Brandon have been reacting to allegations Matt Hancock had an affair with an aide

There have been calls from people in Matt Hancock's constituency for the health secretary to step down after he became embroiled in a cheating scandal.

The West Suffolk MP is facing a battle to keep his job after allegations of an affair with a close aide went public. 

Pictures showing the married 42-year-old locked in a passionate embrace with Gina Coladangelo were published by The Sun on Friday morning. 

Its report claims the images were captured at his Whitehall office in early May - weeks before Covid restrictions were eased to allow hugging outside households and support bubbles. 

Mr Hancock has apologised for "letting people down" by breaking social distancing rules.

But Chris Woollams, who owns the Congratulations gift shop on Brandon High Street, believes the damage has already been done.

"People in government must uphold themselves what they dictate to us," said Mr Woollams, who lives in Lakenheath.

"It has been suggested by Dominic Cummings that Hancock has not been doing his job properly from the start.

Chris Woollams, from Lakenheath, believes health secretary Matt Hancock has set a poor example

"If he's going to set an example, this is not a very good one. In my opinion, he probably has to go."

David and Julie Mansley, who were visiting from Dorset but used to live in the area, agreed Mr Hancock's position had become untenable. 

"When I heard I thought 'typical politician' - preaching to the public but different rules and standards apply to them," said Mr Mansley, 57. 

David and Julie Mansley, who were visiting Brandon, believe health secretary Matt Hancock must step down

"I think he should step down. I know it's his private life and that's different to his day job, but he's in such a public position that he should set an example.

"We both vote Tory and it's become typical of this day and age. We're not surprised."

Mrs Mansley, 54, added: "It is more about a catalogue of events where he has been incompetent in his job.

People in Brandon have been reacting to allegations Matt Hancock had an affair with an aide

"This is the straw that has broken the camel's back and he needs to step down."

But Brian and Ines Sanders, Brandon residents for 44 years, argued a person's private life should stay private. 

"What happens in his own time is up to him," said Mr Sanders.

Brian Sanders, from Brandon, thinks health secretary Matt Hancock should keep his job

"I don't think he should lose his job, but he may decide to quit if he can't hack it."

Coronavirus
Brandon News
West Suffolk News

