Video
'He should step down - Matt Hancock's constituency on cheating scandal
- Credit: Archant
There have been calls from people in Matt Hancock's constituency for the health secretary to step down after he became embroiled in a cheating scandal.
The West Suffolk MP is facing a battle to keep his job after allegations of an affair with a close aide went public.
Pictures showing the married 42-year-old locked in a passionate embrace with Gina Coladangelo were published by The Sun on Friday morning.
Its report claims the images were captured at his Whitehall office in early May - weeks before Covid restrictions were eased to allow hugging outside households and support bubbles.
Mr Hancock has apologised for "letting people down" by breaking social distancing rules.
But Chris Woollams, who owns the Congratulations gift shop on Brandon High Street, believes the damage has already been done.
"People in government must uphold themselves what they dictate to us," said Mr Woollams, who lives in Lakenheath.
"It has been suggested by Dominic Cummings that Hancock has not been doing his job properly from the start.
Most Read
- 1 'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes
- 2 Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker
- 3 Former Norwich boxing champion banned from contacting ex-partner
- 4 Revealed: Norfolk's hotspots for Japanese Knotweed in 2021
- 5 Tractors and harvesters sold as farming family retires after 100 years
- 6 Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide
- 7 Person suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in King's Lynn
- 8 Air ambulance called to person's aid in Dereham
- 9 TV star spotted filming on Norfolk beach
- 10 New Lidl stores to open in Norfolk and Waveney in £1.3bn expansion
"If he's going to set an example, this is not a very good one. In my opinion, he probably has to go."
David and Julie Mansley, who were visiting from Dorset but used to live in the area, agreed Mr Hancock's position had become untenable.
"When I heard I thought 'typical politician' - preaching to the public but different rules and standards apply to them," said Mr Mansley, 57.
"I think he should step down. I know it's his private life and that's different to his day job, but he's in such a public position that he should set an example.
"We both vote Tory and it's become typical of this day and age. We're not surprised."
Mrs Mansley, 54, added: "It is more about a catalogue of events where he has been incompetent in his job.
"This is the straw that has broken the camel's back and he needs to step down."
But Brian and Ines Sanders, Brandon residents for 44 years, argued a person's private life should stay private.
"What happens in his own time is up to him," said Mr Sanders.
"I don't think he should lose his job, but he may decide to quit if he can't hack it."