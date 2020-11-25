'Feel the magic of Christmas' - hotel opens winter wonderland

Published: 1:27 PM November 25, 2020 Updated: 1:54 PM November 25, 2020

The Links Country Hotel in West Runton has launched a winter wonderland to spread some Christmas cheer despite the ongoing pandemic. - Credit: Simon Watson

A popular country hotel at the heart of a village has created a winter wonderland, as it aims to spread Christmas cheer despite the ongoing pandemic.

From December 2, diners at The Links Country Park Hotel in West Runton will be able to have a festive feast in the transformed dining room which has seen the introduction of a light-up sleigh and reindeer, Christmas trees, and a walkway illuminated by fairy lights.

A festive 'In2Blu' menu will also be introduced, with festive dishes such as Christmas pudding, Norfolk turkey and mince pies.

The restaurant will also serve its usual menu alongside the new Christmas one.

Owner, Liz MacKenzie said: "It’s been very depressing for everyone, because we obviously can't do Christmas parties like we would normally do, so I thought let’s just make something, that makes everyone feel the magic of Christmas and forget COVID.

"We've all got a child in us somewhere."

Meals in the winter wonderland will cost £17.95 for two courses and £21.95 for three courses, with children under five able to dine free.



