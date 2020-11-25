News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Feel the magic of Christmas' - hotel opens winter wonderland

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:27 PM November 25, 2020    Updated: 1:54 PM November 25, 2020
Child in sleigh at winter wonderland

The Links Country Hotel in West Runton has launched a winter wonderland to spread some Christmas cheer despite the ongoing pandemic. - Credit: Simon Watson

A popular country hotel at the heart of a village has created a winter wonderland, as it aims to spread Christmas cheer despite the ongoing pandemic.

From December 2, diners at The Links Country Park Hotel in West Runton will be able to have a festive feast in the transformed dining room which has seen the introduction of a light-up sleigh and reindeer, Christmas trees, and a walkway illuminated by fairy lights.

A festive 'In2Blu' menu will also be introduced, with festive dishes such as Christmas pudding, Norfolk turkey and mince pies.

The restaurant will also serve its usual menu alongside the new Christmas one.

Owner, Liz MacKenzie said: "It’s been very depressing for everyone, because we obviously can't do Christmas parties like we would normally do, so I thought let’s just make something, that makes everyone feel the magic of Christmas and forget COVID.

You may also want to watch:

"We've all got a child in us somewhere."

Meals in the winter wonderland will cost £17.95 for two courses and £21.95 for three courses, with children under five able to dine free.


Most Read

  1. 1 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
Christmas
Coronavirus
Food and Drink
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Historic hotel made famous by TV’s ‘Hotel Inspector’ for sale again

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Video

Family reunited with dog in Norfolk - six years after being stolen 200...

Emily Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus