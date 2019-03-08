Inquest opens into death of west Norfolk window fitter

A self-employed window fitter was found dead in his west Norfolk home, an inquest heard.

Matthew Hammond, 47, died at his property on Poplar Avenue in Heacham on August 5 this year.

An inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday (August 14).

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the medical cause of death was hanging.

A full inquest is due to take place on November 14, 2019, at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich.