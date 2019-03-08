New landlords transform town's oldest pub into live music venue

Neal Durose and Anita Turner, who have taken over at the White Hart, which is believed to be the oldest pub in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A town's oldest pub is vowing to become a hub for live music.

The White Hart, on St James Street in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop The White Hart, on St James Street in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The White Hart in King's Lynn is set to become a hub for live music in the town.

Publicans Neal Durose and Anita Turner still plan to keep showing the sport the venue has become reknowned for, however they have decided to offer punters more, with live music twice a week.

Mr Durose said the live music element was introduced because as a musician by trade he had noticed a lack of venues in Lynn, he also hopes the music will persuade a few to stay after the match.

He said: "For too long now King's Lynn has been suffering from a lack of live entertainment, especially in the town itself, there might be a few pubs on the outskirts of town towards the south gate, but you don't get many people going from town to the outskirts just to see whoever it is they have put on."

The pair said they did not want to create a standard music pub adding that they plan to feature as many styles as possible from solo singers and acoustic sets to full rock bands, both new and familiar.

Acts at the pub which is the oldest continuously licenced venue in King's Lynn will play under its historic sign standing on the old trapdoor.

The White Hart has already held its first open mic night on September 2, with Mr Durose set to perform on Friday September 6, the pub is also planning karaoke and quiz nights.

Mr Durose previously ran a pub in the south of England for 15 years and says that he saw a lot of potential in the building after Ms Turner told him that she would love to run a pub.

The pair have not made drastic changes to the venue with a fresh lick of paint and a polish, accompanying a new selection of beers in order to give it a lift.

The pub also has five en-suite guestrooms upstairs which the pair say will hopefully help them to attract musicians travelling from further afield.

Ms Turner said: "I want it to be known that, even after the sport, we're open, we're fun, come along."