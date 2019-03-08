Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Travellers leave Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 09:13 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 19 July 2019

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Travellers have packed up and left a Norfolk seaside town just days after arriving.

The group of around 10 caravans pitched up near the lighthouse in Hunstanton on July 16.

Travellers appear to have left no rubbish behind.

A spokesman for West Norfolk council, which owns the land, said it had contacted the Norfolk and Suffolk gypsy traveller liaison servicet.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 9:55pm on July 16 in relation to a travellers' encampment at the cliff top in Hunstanton.

"Landowners are also aware and officers are monitoring the situation and working in partnership with the local authority."

The site was close to the ruined Chapel of St Edmund, named after the king believed to have brought Christianity to East Anglia.

Most Read

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Residents’ anger over vandalism and drug use in north Norwich

Residents have spoken of problems in the area after cars were vandalised in the Silver Street and Silver Road area of Norwich. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

‘Waste of money, fuel, and everything’ - Council’s ‘pointless’ cutting of wild flowers criticised

The verges in Amberley Court during summer, with bees and butterflies abound.

Kebab wars: Rival take-aways in bitter dispute over listed building changes

Two North Walsham take-aways are locked in a bitter dispute over changes made to one of the buildings. Picture: Google

Running column: Run Norwich will mark the end of a journey for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong before the start of last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists