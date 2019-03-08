Travellers leave Norfolk town

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Travellers have packed up and left a Norfolk seaside town just days after arriving.

The group of around 10 caravans pitched up near the lighthouse in Hunstanton on July 16.

Travellers appear to have left no rubbish behind.

A spokesman for West Norfolk council, which owns the land, said it had contacted the Norfolk and Suffolk gypsy traveller liaison servicet.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 9:55pm on July 16 in relation to a travellers' encampment at the cliff top in Hunstanton.

"Landowners are also aware and officers are monitoring the situation and working in partnership with the local authority."

The site was close to the ruined Chapel of St Edmund, named after the king believed to have brought Christianity to East Anglia.