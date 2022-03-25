West Norfolk to begin welcoming Ukrainian refugees from next week

West Norfolk's first Ukrainian refugees will be made to feel welcome at King's Court in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Burt

The first Ukrainian refugees will arrive in west Norfolk next week as specialist services are put in place for their arrival.

King's Court in King's Lynn will welcome families fleeing the war ensuring they are "comfortable and cared for" by offering services such as interpreting and housing.

West Norfolk Council has urged those looking to provide a home for a refugee, or refugees looking for homes in the area to contact them.

The head office of the council will also have representatives from the Department for Work and Pensions, local migrant charities, loneliness charity Lily and Careline with further help set to be made available at the town's library.

Councillor Stuart Dark, leader of the council said: “We can only imagine what war refugees arriving in the UK have gone through.

"We are putting this in place at our head office because that is where people will be able to access prompt help from us, Careline, Lily, DWP, housing services and local migrant charities, as well as interpreting services.

“Working across the public and charity sector we’re doing everything we can to make their arrival in King’s Lynn a positive experience.

"We’re doing everything we can to make sure that people know they have reached a safe and welcoming haven.”

Councillor Charles Joyce, leader of the Labour group, said: “These are people who only want to live their lives free from fear and we welcome and support them into our west Norfolk community.

“The council and its partners are rightly pulling together to make sure people fleeing this illegal war get the help they need."

Cllr Terry Parish, leader of the group of independent councillors, said: “This war is a criminal act against a democratic nation, resulting in millions having to flee with only what they can carry.

“Actions taken by this council and its partners will help refugees arriving in west Norfolk to resettle and alleviate some of their suffering.”

Councillors unanimously supported a motion calling for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine at their meeting on Wednesday night.

The motion was supported in the chamber by all the councillors present, who expressed a shared outrage at the events unfolding in Ukraine and the impact on its people and those across eastern Europe.



