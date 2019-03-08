Search

Speedway fanatics celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

PUBLISHED: 10:10 01 August 2019

A Terrington St Clement couple have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A Terrington St Clement couple have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Casey Cooper-Fiske

A pair of Speedway fanatics celebrated 70 years of marriage on July 30.

A Terrington St Clement couple have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Photo: Goodchild's of King's Lynn

June and Bob Watson, from Terrington St Clement, met in King's Lynn's Seven Sisters pub on June 8 1947, while June was playing darts, and have lived happily together ever since. The pair got together following a date to the Majestic Cinema just four days later on June 12, and were married two years later on July 30, 1949 when June was 21 and Bob was 20, at St Margaret's Church, where June baked her own wedding cake.

The pair didn't have a honeymoon and instead went straight into their new home at Terrington St Clement experimental farm, where Bob worked. During her life June has worked as a school cook and in the laundry of St James Hospital.

June and Bob say one of the many highlights of marriage was following King's Lynn Stars speedway team from its beginnings in Norwich (then Norwich Stars) in the early 50s. The couple followed the team around the world travelling to meetings in Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic, with Stars legend Michael Lee named as a favourite rider.

Speedway is just one of the couple's shared interests, after bowling and gardening together for many years.

Along with shared interests June says the secret to long marriage is a good diet and "give and take" adding "we've had a marvellous life".

The couple name medical operations as the biggest challenges they've faced as a couple, with Bob suffering a heart attack which put him in hospital for a week in 1989, however he happily adds "I'm still here".

The pair who have one daughter and two grandaughters say the biggest change they've seen in the world is technology, particularly mobile phones with many functions, adding that when they were first married they didn't even have a landline

A Terrington St Clement couple have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

On the day of their anniversary the pair received their third card from the Queen and a personalised card and bouquet from their daughter.

This Saturday the pair have a party held in their honour at the pavillion in Terrington St Clement with 50 friends and family members set to attend, including one of the bridesmaids from their wedding day.

