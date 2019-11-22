West Norfolk students take part in Downham Rotary technology tournament

Millie Frost (left), Elaine Defty, Lily-May Collison and Lucas Hicks from St Clement's High School. Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

Students from west Norfolk schools took part in a technology tournament designed to test their engineering skills.

Ian Pickering from RAF Marham (left) with students from Downham Market Academy and Neil Carpenter from RAF Marham (right). Picture: Sarah Hussain Ian Pickering from RAF Marham (left) with students from Downham Market Academy and Neil Carpenter from RAF Marham (right). Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham Market Rotary Club held its annual Senior Technology Tournament in the Town Hall on Friday, November 22.

More than 50 students attended from Downham Market Academy, Iceni Academy, St Clement's High School and Wisbech Grammar School.

The tournament, which has been going on for 10 years, is designed to develop the students' design and technology skills and aims to encourage students to consider a career in engeneering.

Students were tasked with building a flashing light beacon from wood.

Downham Market Rotary Club held its annual Senior Technology Tournament in Downham Market Town Hall. Picture: Sarah Hussain Downham Market Rotary Club held its annual Senior Technology Tournament in Downham Market Town Hall. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Around 14 teams of four students were supplied with material and had around four hours to build their models.

Alan Culley, tournament organiser, said: "This is something that doesn't happen all the time. These children build the models from scratch and work together. It is amazing what they turn out.

"Schools are very strapped for time and they don't have the ability to put something like this on for the children.

"The schools' that come here every year recognise the value it has for the children.

"It introduces them to the opportunities involved in engineering."

Downham Market Rotary also runs a junior technology tournament which makes them the first club in the region to take on the initiative.

Erin, 13, from Downham Market Academy, said: "It's my first time taking part and it's been a good experience because in school you don't get to do this kind of thing."

Lucas Hicks, from St Clement's High School, said: "We all enjoy doing this sort of thing, I enjoy it all really- from the designing to the testing to see if it works."

Representatives of RAF Marham and SKF Cooper were involved in the judging of the tournament.

Ian Pickering, Squadron Leader at RAF Marham, said: "As far as I'm concerned it's a brilliant thing the rotary club do.

"It's about bringing in the next generation of engineers."

Certificates were given out to every student and teams from St Clement's High school won the foundation prize, intermediate prize, RAF prize for best teamwork and SKF shield for best school.