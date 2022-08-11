News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Come and meet the animals you could adopt at RSPCA open day

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:56 PM August 11, 2022
RSPCA

Carl Saunders with Violet, a four-year-old beagle at the RSPCA's West Norfolk Rehoming Centre - Credit: Chris Bishop

An RSPCA centre dubbed Norfolk's Battersea Dogs Home is throwing open its doors for its first-ever open day.

The event, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of the animal charity's west Norfolk branch, takes place on Saturday, August 13 (10.30am - 2.30pm) at its rehoming centre in Eau Brink, at Tilney All Saints, near King's Lynn.

Earlier this summer, centre workers revealed the centre was full because of the number of people being forced to give up their pets by the cost of living crisis.

RSPCA

A dog looking for a home at the RSPCA's West Norfolk rehoming centre - Credit: Chris Bishop

General manager Carl Saunders said all of the animals currently up for adoption would be able to be viewed on the day.

“The residents of west Norfolk and further afield have always been so supportive of us and we hope that they will be able to find time to come and see the centre and how their donations help all the animals we care for," he said.

“We have cared for literally thousands of animals over the last 60 years and none of this would have been possible without the public’s support.

“Our open day is set to be a great day and we will have stalls including games, refreshments, tombola, book stall, jumble sale, pet stall and more.

Carl Saunders

Carl Saunders, manager of the RSPCA's West Norfolk Branch at Eau Brink - Credit: Chris Bishop

“While we would love to see your dogs - given that there is a hot weather warning we would ask that you do not bring dogs on the day.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Major incident in city after reports of stabbing
  2. 2 46-cabin holiday park proposed for Norfolk countryside
  3. 3 Range Rover hit by train after straying onto level crossing
  1. 4 Woman in 50s arrested after house sealed off in quiet street
  2. 5 Dereham coach firm closes after more than 50 years in business
  3. 6 Artist dies just weeks after Covid cancellation of psychiatrist appointment
  4. 7 Afternoon tea at Norwich tea room named one of best in UK
  5. 8 Film crews for Paramount crime series to visit ANOTHER Norfolk village
  6. 9 Boatyard in 'prime position' in Norfolk Broads goes up for auction
  7. 10 Woman stabbed in neck and arm outside city pub

“Our work is only possible thanks to the kind donations of our supporters - through our charity shop, donations, fundraising events and adoptions. We hope those who have supported us in the past will be able to join us in celebrating this great milestone of 60 years of the West Norfolk Branch.” 

The charity's work in west Norfolk is funded by donations and the proceeds from its charity shops in Hunstanton and King's Lynn.


King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

The Airbus Beluga was spotted over Smallburgh this morning

Large aircraft in shape of whale spotted above Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A group has set up an illegal encampment in Normanston Park, Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A mysterious animal was seen in Sprowston near Norwich on Monday (August 8)

Norwich Live News | Video

Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Plans for care and retirement homes and social care research park at Colney Hall estate

Massive care village and research park planned for edge of Norwich

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon