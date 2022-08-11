Come and meet the animals you could adopt at RSPCA open day

An RSPCA centre dubbed Norfolk's Battersea Dogs Home is throwing open its doors for its first-ever open day.

The event, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of the animal charity's west Norfolk branch, takes place on Saturday, August 13 (10.30am - 2.30pm) at its rehoming centre in Eau Brink, at Tilney All Saints, near King's Lynn.

Earlier this summer, centre workers revealed the centre was full because of the number of people being forced to give up their pets by the cost of living crisis.

A dog looking for a home at the RSPCA's West Norfolk rehoming centre - Credit: Chris Bishop

General manager Carl Saunders said all of the animals currently up for adoption would be able to be viewed on the day.

“The residents of west Norfolk and further afield have always been so supportive of us and we hope that they will be able to find time to come and see the centre and how their donations help all the animals we care for," he said.

“We have cared for literally thousands of animals over the last 60 years and none of this would have been possible without the public’s support.

“Our open day is set to be a great day and we will have stalls including games, refreshments, tombola, book stall, jumble sale, pet stall and more.

Carl Saunders, manager of the RSPCA's West Norfolk Branch at Eau Brink - Credit: Chris Bishop

“While we would love to see your dogs - given that there is a hot weather warning we would ask that you do not bring dogs on the day.

“Our work is only possible thanks to the kind donations of our supporters - through our charity shop, donations, fundraising events and adoptions. We hope those who have supported us in the past will be able to join us in celebrating this great milestone of 60 years of the West Norfolk Branch.”

The charity's work in west Norfolk is funded by donations and the proceeds from its charity shops in Hunstanton and King's Lynn.



