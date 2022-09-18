Lucie, 10, ready for new home after charity's help amid fundraising plea

Lucie, a 10-year-old Staffie, was severely underweight when she arrived at West Norfolk RSPCA - Credit: West Norfolk RSPCA

Donations have flooded in for a Norfolk animal charity to help them continue to rescue abandoned animals in need.

West Norfolk RSPCA have been raising money for a new electric animal ambulance

It comes after the charity began caring for Lucie, a 10-year-old staffie who arrived so severely underweight at 8kg that every vertebrae was visible.

Branch manager Carl Saunders said: "It was very close, the vet said we would be very lucky if we saved her, but we've been looking after her for about four months now and she is doing amazingly.

"She now weighs around 20kg, but when she first came to us she didn't have a clue what to do when someone put a lead on her, but now she walks quite happily."

The charity's appeal runs until Tuesday, September 20, with around £4,000 still to go.

Earlier this year, the charity benefitted from £13,000 from the Aviva Community Fund to install solar panels at their site near King's Lynn.

Mr Saunders said: "We have been wanting to change our ambulance for a long time.

"It's a nine-year-old diesel van which doesn't fit well with our bid to be carbon neutral in a few years.

"We were a lot more ambitious with this appeal, needing £38,000, and so far we've raised almost £34,000 which is just fantastic.

"Over the course of four months, they've helped us to raise almost £50,000 and you can't imagine how thankful we are.

"We've had donations from across west Norfolk and, in light of the fact we've just lost our patron in the Queen, we are just amazed at the support we have had."

Because of their new solar panels, the charity, who rehome around 400 animals each year, will also be able to charge their new van from the electricity generated.

Mr Saunders said: "Currently it's costing us £100 a week to fill up - over £5,000 a year.

"In the day-to-day running of the centre, that would pay for somewhere in the region of 120 castrations, and more than our annual food bill."

To donate to the appeal, go to: www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/p/electric-animal-ambulance