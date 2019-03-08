Search

Historic Norfolk pub closed with new tenants sought

PUBLISHED: 12:23 06 August 2019

The Lattice House is looking for new tenants. Picture: Chris Bishop

The Lattice House is looking for new tenants. Picture: Chris Bishop

A historic Norfolk pub is currently on the market for new tenant after it closed its doors at the end of July.

The Lattice House is looking for new tenants. Picture: Chris Bishop

Pub group Hawthorn Leisure which owns the Lattice House in King's Lynn has now confirmed it is searching for a new landlord for the Chapel Street venue.

All branding has been removed from the pub's Facebook page, with no update since July 18.

The pub only reopened in April this year after spending less than a year trading as a gastropub under the name Bishops of Lynn.

The Lattice House has historic significance as a 15th century building which used to be a row of shops and houses before becoming a pub in 1714.

At the time of reopening, general manager Clive Crowe said: "It's going to go back to being a regulars' pub, where you can come and sit by a nice warm fire and have a burger and a pint and chill out."

