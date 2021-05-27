Homes affected by power cut in west Norfolk

Published: 2:37 PM May 27, 2021

A number of homes have been affected by power cuts in west Norfolk - Credit: Uk Power Networks

Homes have been affected by a power cut in west Norfolk after damage to an underground cable.

Terrington St Clement, Clenchwarton, Walpole Cross Keys and Tilney All Saints are among the places affected.

The power cut has been caused by an electricity cable that was damaged in Terrington St Clement.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: "UK Power Networks engineers are on site in Terrington St Clement working quickly and safely to restore power to one customer after third party damage to an underground cable at around 11am today.

"Supplies will need to be turned off for a short period for safety reasons for a further 24 customers to complete the repair."

The affected postcodes are PE34 4.