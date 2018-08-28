West Norfolk could be in for voting boundary shake-up

Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk. Photo: Archant Library Archant

West Norfolk Council is consulting on proposed changes to its polling district boundaries and polling station locations.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After reviewing the borough’s electoral arrangements, changes were recommended by the local government boundary commission and any changes would need to be made before the local government elections on May 2 2019.

The council’s proposals will be published on November 12 and will be available for consultation until December 10.

Details of the proposed polling districts and polling places, along with maps, will be available to the public in the council’s electoral services office. The schedule and maps will also be at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk.

Representations on the proposals should be submitted in writing either by post or email and anyone making representations should give alternative locations that they consider might be appropriate to be used as a polling place.