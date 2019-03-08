Police dog tracks down nine people in one day

A west Norfolk police dog has been on top form this week, tracking and detaining multiple suspects in one day.

Male arrested in #DownhamMarket this evening for a public order offence and possession of a knife following an incident in the town. Male located and detained by PD 120 Neeko of @NSPoliceDogs and a bladed article was recovered. One in custody! #Team1 #Team3 pic.twitter.com/KwAHLTPtms — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) October 3, 2019

PD Neeko from Downham Market helped locate and arrest a 37-year-old man following an incident in the town on Thursday, October 3.

The man was arrested at 10.30pm yesterday for intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress to another person.

When searched he was found with a knife in his possession.

The four-year-old canine, who has been nominated for Norfolk Police Dog of the Year, was on top form yesterday.

PD 120 Neeko is on today, deployed to reports of subjects fleeing from the back of a Hgv on #A10 #Hilgay. Neeks starts to track and soon locates 3, continues track & locates another 5. All arrested, excellent #Teamwork with @KingsLynnPolice Downham & @NSRAPT #TopDogTopTeam #68 pic.twitter.com/RixqcFiVHi — NS PoliceDogs (@NSPoliceDogs) October 3, 2019

The police dog later tracked down eight people fleeing from the back of a lorry on the A10 at Hilgay.

Neeko quickly located three of the people and later sniffed out another five.