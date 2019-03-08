Police dog tracks down nine people in one day
PUBLISHED: 12:32 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 04 October 2019
Archant
A west Norfolk police dog has been on top form this week, tracking and detaining multiple suspects in one day.
PD Neeko from Downham Market helped locate and arrest a 37-year-old man following an incident in the town on Thursday, October 3.
The man was arrested at 10.30pm yesterday for intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress to another person.
When searched he was found with a knife in his possession.
The four-year-old canine, who has been nominated for Norfolk Police Dog of the Year, was on top form yesterday.
You may also want to watch:
The police dog later tracked down eight people fleeing from the back of a lorry on the A10 at Hilgay.
Neeko quickly located three of the people and later sniffed out another five.