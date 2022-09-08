'She was never happier than when in Norfolk' says Queen's former MP

Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II have started to pour in from across Norfolk, the county where she spent so much of her life.

Former North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham said her passing marked the end of an era.

Lord Bellingham, who held the seat from 1983 to 1997 and from 2001 to 2019, said: "It's incredibly sad news.

"She was handing over new seals of office to the new prime minister, Norfolk MP Liz Truss on Tuesday.

"What we now have to do is reflect on an extraordinary life of service, on someone who's given their entire life to the service not only of this country but the countries around the world where she was head of state."

NW Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Lord Bellingham said he had met the Queen on a number of occasions during her regular stays at Sandringham.

"She was never happier than when she was in Norfolk," he said. "I had the privilege to be her MP for 32 years and was fortunate to meet her on a number of occasions.

"She felt part of the community in Norfolk. I feel incredibly privileged to have met and to have known her."

Lord Bellingham said the Queen's death would be followed by an intense period of mourning.

"You have to be over 80 to have known the late King," he said. "So 90pc of the country would only have known an Elizabethan monarchy."

Mayor Lesley Bambridge lights the beacon in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

West Norfolk Mayor Lesley Bambridge said: "It is with sadness and deep sorrow that we pay our respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

"For seven decades, the Queen served our country and the Commonwealth with great distinction and dedication.

"The fact that she kept so resolutely to a programme of public engagements until very recently is evidence of the courage and sense of duty that marked the whole of her public life.

"The Queen had a special place in the hearts of west Norfolk people, having spent so many happy times in her Sandringham residence and around our beautiful borough.

"I will be sending a letter to our new Sovereign, on behalf of the residents of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, expressing our sincere condolences."

A book of condolence will be opened at King’s Lynn Town Hall for people to leave a comment. Books of condolence will also be available at King’s Lynn Minster, and in Downham Market and Hunstanton. An e-book of condolence will be available online on the official Royal website.

A designated area in the grounds of King’s Lynn Minster, by the west door, will be set up for people who wish to leave floral or other tributes.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh attend St Peter & St Paul church at West Newton - The Queen talks to Mary Relph. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Royal watcher Mary Relph from Shouldham, near Downham Market, met the Queen on many occasions, often after waiting in the cold for hours to greet her when she attended church services during her Christmas stays in Norfolk.

Retired van driver Mrs Relph, 88, said: "She was a wonderful woman, she did us all proud by how she carried on her duties for all those years, she didn't waver."

"I'm very said to see her go. Now we've got to look forward to seeing the new King, I think he'll be good."

The Queen was patron of the trust which runs the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, which was named after her mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The proudest moment of my life came from Her Majesty the Queen, and thoughts are with her and her family more than ever today. pic.twitter.com/sfRWa8g0ND — Andrew Waddison (@AWPRCO) September 8, 2022

Andrew Waddison at the Duck Inn, at Stanhoe, one of the pubs whose efforts to support their local community he promoted tirelessly on social media as the crisis unfolded - Credit: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk-based conservationist and PR consultant Andrew Waddison was awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen's New Year Honours.

He said of her passing: "Having been born in West Norfolk, it seems that almost everybody I know has a story about a time they met, spoke to, or saw Her Majesty.

"Each one of those stories is a highlight of that person’s life, and the Queen knew that and treated every moment as such, making everybody feel special. All of us here feel a special connection with the royal family, and regard them as ours.

"The loss of somebody who has served us, and everyone around the world so impeccably across eight decades, feels like a personal heartbreak to us all. I feel incredibly lucky to have lived during her lifetime."

Graham Ward, acting chair, and Caroline Shaw, chief executive, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn said: “On behalf of the board, governors and all staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, we are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

"Our thoughts are with the entire British Royal Family at this incredibly difficult time.”







