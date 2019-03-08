Search

New tea room opens on site of former takeaway

PUBLISHED: 14:35 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 11 October 2019

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham cuts the ribbon to open the new Bakers Tea Room in King's Lynn. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham cuts the ribbon to open the new Bakers Tea Room in King's Lynn. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

An MP has raised his cup to a new town centre tea room.

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham cuts the ribbon to open the new Bakers Tea Room in King's Lynn. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Bakers Tea Room in King's Lynn's Saturday Market Place will serve traditional afternoon teas alongside paninis, toasties and a selection of cakes at the former site of Gerry's Pizza.

The tea room has been set up by long-time friends and couples Keith and Susy Harrington and Paul and Teresa Brandon.

It will work in partnership with the next-door Smiths the Bakers, which Mr Brandon owns and is managed by his daughter Cheryl Briggs.

The group set up the tea room after being regularly asked by customers if they offer an eat-in option and when the building next door came to market they thought it would be ideal.

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham cuts the ribbon to open the new Bakers Tea Room in King's Lynn. Photo: Casey Cooper-FiskeNorth West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham cuts the ribbon to open the new Bakers Tea Room in King's Lynn. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Mr Brandon said: "It's something I've wanted to do since I was a youngster, because when I started in the trade at Woodcocks Confectionary and Bakers down in the high street and ever since I was there at 15, I thought ,yeah I'd like to do this myself, and now here we are."

An opening ceremony on Friday morning saw live music, free samples and a speech from North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham, who said he felt new cafes and tea rooms were key to encouraging people to visit King's Lynn.

Co-owner Mr Harrington was unable to attend the ceremony due to illness.

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham cuts the ribbon to open the new Bakers Tea Room in King's Lynn. Photo: Casey Cooper-FiskeNorth West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham cuts the ribbon to open the new Bakers Tea Room in King's Lynn. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Sir Henry said: "Increasingly towns like King's Lynn will not be able to rely on traditional shops to bring in footfall, people aren't coming in to do their shopping because they do that online so we've got to turn Lynn into a destination in its own right.

"What this tea room offers is something a bit different and I think people are going to have a great experience coming here, it'll attract people to the town and I think it'll do really well."

The cafe has gone through refurbishment work carried out with the help of the National Lottery Heritage Grant which has been used to rejuvenate the area.

