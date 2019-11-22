Village war memorial 'totally demolished'

Narborough war memorial has been "demolished". Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

A village war memorial has been "totally demolished" according to the chairman of its parish council.

Only the plinth of Narborough war memorial on Chalk Lane remains intact after it is thought that a vehicle collided with it on Wednesday.

Narborough Parish Council chairman, John Collins, said tyre tracks could be seen leading up to the memorial and that a tractor mudguard was found close to the scene.

The memorial was originally set up to remember those killed during World War One.

Work to restore it will be carried out by RAF Marham and British Aerospace Marham (BAE) in conjunction with Narborough Parish Council.

Mr Collins said: "Our war memorial has been totally demolished, I would like to think that this wasn't done on purpose. We're a little bit shocked, upset, devastated and also a little disappointed that the person who did it hasn't come forward."

Anyone with information should contact parish council clerk David Burchell on 01760 337187.

