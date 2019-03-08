Search

Dog missing after being attacked outside pub

PUBLISHED: 11:04 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 16 August 2019

Gus went missing from the Feathers pub in Dersingham. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant

A dog has gone missing after it was attacked by another dog which came bounding out of a pub.

Gus, a black labrador, was being taken for a walk in Dersingham on the morning of Thursday August 15, when an Afghan hound ran out of the village's Feathers pub and attacked him, causing Gus to run away.

When it was attacked, the dog was being walked by a family friend of owner Steve Booth, while he was on holiday as they were looking to get a dog of their own.

Gus has so far been spotted in Fring and Sedgeford, leading Mr Booth to believe the dog has survived the night.

Mr Booth says Gus can be identified by his large tongue which is usually hanging out of his mouth and potentially a red and cream slip lead, if this has not fallen off.

Gus is microchipped but the chip currently contains the wrong phone number.

Local police and Sandringham's royal protection officers are currently looking for Gus.

Mr Booth said: "It's good to know all these people are all looking for him, hopefully he'll turn up."

Anyone who has any information on Gus's whereabouts should call Mr Booth on 07342 633163.

