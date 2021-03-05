Community heroes recognised for selfless work with mayor's award

Published: 1:28 PM March 5, 2021

People from west Norfolk who have supported the community this year and for decades prior have been recognised with special awards.

West Norfolk mayor Geoff Hipperson acknowledged Kerry Robinson and Michael Kennedy with community awards for their efforts both during the pandemic and over the years.

Kerry Robinson, from King's Lynn, was given a special community volunteer certificate for her dedication to the Angels of Lynn Facebook page, which has provided a network of support for the local community during the pandemic.

The award was delivered on behalf of the mayor by Springwood ward councillor Jo Rust on February 25, who said she was "honoured" to present it.

She added: “This page has provided the local community with opportunities to help people and to receive help.

"It has helped promote and support independent local business and has enabled children, and their families, to access learning opportunities that would otherwise have been missed.

“There are so many who deserve recognition for their amazing work during the pandemic, and Kerry is up there on the top of that list.”

The group was set up before the first lockdown by Mrs Robinson and Jo Reynolds to offer a long-term way to support vulnerable people in the face of Covid-19.

Mrs Robinson said she was "extremely overwhelmed" by the award and to know herself and the Angel of King's Lynn members have made a positive difference to their community during a "horrific time."

She added: "We initially wanted to get help to the vulnerable and those shielding, so we set up a local directory of local shops that were doing home deliveries and we encouraged our community to look out for their neighbours by posting a note through their door to offer help with shopping or a friendly telephone call.

"As I knew people were going to be bored, I asked a group of friends if they would be activity angels and put videos of them doing various activities.

"Debbie Perris from Gratitude 43 has co-ordinated this group, and we have had variety activities over the year which includes story tellers, gardening tips, dog training, beauty, style specialist, educational, yoga, children's entertainers and so on."

She said 'singing angels' also occasionally perform live on the group from their living rooms, gardens, drive ways and studios to spread cheer.

And in October, Mrs Robinson, Jackie Haverson from Young Carers, and councillor Rust launched a no child goes hungry scheme with the help of Freebridge.

She said: "Our amazing community had rallied round and we gave out enough food for 1,500 meals.

"In December, we became a track Santa, when Santa and the elves went around the streets to put joy on children's face who wouldn't see Santa due to restrictions.

"The angels of King's Lynn isn't just me, it's our whole community that has rallied around.

"We have had people set up food stalls, make ear savers, donated item to those in need, picked up prescription and shopping to those shielding and isolating.

"Different charities and organisations post on the group offering support and online events."

She added that the group has a support local businesses post every week to allow businesses the opportunity to share their services.

Meanwhile, Mr Kennedy was presented with a mayor's certificate for his efforts in clearing stones on Hunstanton beach over the past 27 years.

In the socially distanced video message played to him by Hunstanton ward councillor Carol Bower on Friday, February 26, who adhered to social distancing guidelines, the mayor thanked him for his dedication and care.

Mr Hipperson said: “These days, when some people treat public places with disdain, I’m so pleased to be able to acknowledge your efforts."

Councillor Bower added: “Many of us see Michael clearing the beach and appreciate his community spirit. I’m delighted to see the many years of care that has been given keeping our beach clean and beautiful.”