Search

Advanced search

Roll up! Roll up! - What's the big top doing in King's Lynn?

PUBLISHED: 13:38 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 30 August 2019

Performer Natasha Rushbrooke, 21, from Norwich outside the Lost In Translation big top, which has pitched up in The Walks in king's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Performer Natasha Rushbrooke, 21, from Norwich outside the Lost In Translation big top, which has pitched up in The Walks in king's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A big top towers over the Walks as King's Lynn prepares to welcome an award-winning circus.

Fresh from earning five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe, the Lost in Translation circus group, which is based in Norwich, will perform on three nights in Lynn starting with preparations currently underway for tonight's performance of Hotel Paradiso show at 7pm.

The group is the only one in Europe to use a Korean Cradle, for which it holds the world record for performing 16 summersaults in a row.

Other performances will see Gibbon performing Gandini Juggling inwhich performers do a mix of contemporary and traditional juggling on Saturday August 31 at 7pm, there will also be another performance of Hotel Paradiso at 4pm.

On Sunday September 1, the group will perform its Circus Treats family cabaret at 3:30pm, and across the weekend at 10:15am and 1:15pm the group will put on a My First Circus showing of The Littlest Mermaid aimed at under sevens.

You may also want to watch:

The tent took the circus crew two days to put up and complete all of its complex fixings which unsure the perfomance goes off without a hitch.

Karen Jeremiah of Creative Arts East which is organising the show alongside West Norfolk Council said visitors could expect a contemporary circus in a traditional style.

Ms Jeremiah said: "We're hoping for a sell out crowd, because it's a totally different experience to a normal circus, I think most people in King's Lynn's ideas about circuses will be challenged."

Performers have been out in the town all week meeting people in costume and carrying out street performances.

All of the groups performances differ from a traditional circus as they are narrative based rather than a selection of different acts.

The Hotel Paradiso performance tells the tale of the staff at an ineffective hotel as they battle with a banker who wants the venue closed.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £7.50 for children for all events, and can be purchased from the Corn Exchange or by calling 01553 764864.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fears after 11-year-old boy punctures foot on needle on beach

Lowestoft's South Beach

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

‘It’s devastating’ -Closure of another pub hits Norwich bands

The band used to host a Christmas party every year at Micawbers. Picture: Simeon Care

Long delays on the A47 as campers head to Sundown

People queuing to get into the campsite at the Sundown festival at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Twitter/@tom_richards2.

Motorists facing weekend of disruption as A140 is closed

The A140 will be closed for the first of two weekends of work on the new roundabout at Hempnall. Picture: Getty

What does Goals Soccer accounting scandal mean for Norwich site?

Goals Soccer Centres is up for sale after a major accounting scandal was revealed. The Norwich centre is found at the Hewett School playing fields. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists