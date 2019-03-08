Roll up! Roll up! - What's the big top doing in King's Lynn?

Performer Natasha Rushbrooke, 21, from Norwich outside the Lost In Translation big top, which has pitched up in The Walks in king's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A big top towers over the Walks as King's Lynn prepares to welcome an award-winning circus.

Fresh from earning five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe, the Lost in Translation circus group, which is based in Norwich, will perform on three nights in Lynn starting with preparations currently underway for tonight's performance of Hotel Paradiso show at 7pm.

The group is the only one in Europe to use a Korean Cradle, for which it holds the world record for performing 16 summersaults in a row.

Other performances will see Gibbon performing Gandini Juggling inwhich performers do a mix of contemporary and traditional juggling on Saturday August 31 at 7pm, there will also be another performance of Hotel Paradiso at 4pm.

On Sunday September 1, the group will perform its Circus Treats family cabaret at 3:30pm, and across the weekend at 10:15am and 1:15pm the group will put on a My First Circus showing of The Littlest Mermaid aimed at under sevens.

The tent took the circus crew two days to put up and complete all of its complex fixings which unsure the perfomance goes off without a hitch.

Karen Jeremiah of Creative Arts East which is organising the show alongside West Norfolk Council said visitors could expect a contemporary circus in a traditional style.

Ms Jeremiah said: "We're hoping for a sell out crowd, because it's a totally different experience to a normal circus, I think most people in King's Lynn's ideas about circuses will be challenged."

Performers have been out in the town all week meeting people in costume and carrying out street performances.

All of the groups performances differ from a traditional circus as they are narrative based rather than a selection of different acts.

The Hotel Paradiso performance tells the tale of the staff at an ineffective hotel as they battle with a banker who wants the venue closed.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £7.50 for children for all events, and can be purchased from the Corn Exchange or by calling 01553 764864.