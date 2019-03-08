New pub landlord promises to pour the cheapest pints in town

The Lattice House, which has reverted to its original name prior to reopening Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

The new landlord of a historic pub as pledged to offer the cheapest drinks in town.

Gary Haime has taken over at the Lattice House in King's Lynn and he's promised to be even cheaper than Wetherspoons.

Mr Haime said he wants the pub to have a similar vibe to the pub chain but with a more upper class identity when he reopens it in around ten days time.

The new landlord currently runs five pubs in Wisbech (Coyote Bar, VIP Lounge, Hare and Hound, Kennedy's and the Black Bear) along with a restaurant, and said he was alerted to the Lattice House after its closure in August, he added he was attracted to its historic location and "beautiful looks".

His first plan for the pub is to pull back its regulars with bargain beer before introducing food including a carvery in December.

Mr Haime said: "We want to bring it back to its roots, it's absolutely beautiful. We want to get it open and get people reacquainted with the pub."