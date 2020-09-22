Hard-hit entertainment firm adapting to cope amid cancellations

Cancellations of events such as weddings, parties and shows has meant entertainment company J R Light and Sound has been hit dramatically by Covid-19.

J R Light and Sound, based in Denver, near Downham Market, has seen events such as parties, weddings and shows cancelled as a result of coronavirus measures.

J R Light & Sound, an entertainment company based in Denver, has been hit hard by Covid-19. Picture: Jamie Robinson J R Light & Sound, an entertainment company based in Denver, has been hit hard by Covid-19. Picture: Jamie Robinson

As a result, the entertainment company has made changes to the way it operates in the last few months to ensure it can continue running.

Owner Jamie Robinson said this year the business should have been booked for more than 100 different event and jobs, but that has been reduced significantly to “just a handful”.

He said the issue was not unique to him, with businesses in the entertainment industry struggling as many events they rely on are unable to go ahead.

He said: “Throughout the pandemic lots of people and business have been hit very hard.



“Businesses in the entertainment, events and theatrical world such as myself have been hit majorly, we were one of many business to be shut first and one of the last to reopen.

“Lots of theatres and entertainment spaces are struggling to take the risk to put on shows, music events and other events due to all of the restrictions.

“Even though we have been hit very hard by Covid-19 we have still managed to keep going by doing lots of maintenance and prep for next year but also by diversifying into different elements such as metal fencing and barriers.”



The company has also started offering gazebos and cinema hires, which Mr Robinson said are among popular items at the moment.

He added: “We have also been working on our outdoor screen which is 210 inches, perfect for larger gatherings when they are allowed again.

“It has been such a shame to see the loss of all our events for this year, however we look forward to next year when hopefully we will be back supporting all our clients with their outdoor events, parties, weddings and shows.”

