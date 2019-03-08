Brand new 80-bed hotel could open in coastal town

A beautiful day on the beach in Hunstanton.

A seaside town is being lined up as the location for a brand new 80-bed hotel.

Holidaymakes throng the promenade during the evening high tide at Hunstanton.

It would sit on Hunstanton seafront if approved by a public consultation. Details of hotel plans were published in the agenda for a full meeting of West Norfolk council tomorrow.

Its cabinet member for project delivery Peter Gidney said in a report: "We are exploring the possibility of an 80 bed hotel in Hunstanton with a major company in the hospitality industry, this will link with the Hemingway Design proposals to come forward for public consultation, hopefully soon."

Urban design guru Wayne Hemingway of Hemingway Design is currently drawing up a masterplan for the town's southern prom, which looks at making better use of the area to boost visitor numbers.

It will revisit a blueprint drawn up 10 years ago, which included a viewing platform at the Pier Entertainments building, new restaurants and cafes and a marine lake.

Hunstanton seafront.

Mr Hemingway's company carries out extensive community consultation to find how people want their living and leisure spaces re-shaped.

Hunstanton mayor Amanda Bosworth said: "I haven't yet met Mr Hemingway but I am delighted to hear that his focus is on community involvement."

Travelodge, a possible contender for the contract, said: "Until the exchange for any of our properties has gone through we are unable to provide you with a comment."

Another potential operator, Premier Inn, which runs a hotel in nearby King's Lynn, said: "Hunstanton is a location into which we would like to expand. Premier Inn is growing nationally in line with strong customer demand and our nearest hotels in the area are some distance away at King's Lynn and Norwich, for example.

"We don't have any specific plans in place at the moment - it will be a case of whether a suitable site and opportunity comes up."

West Norfolk council, says the aim of the masterplan is to create "a vibrant seafront which is able to cater for residents, attract visitors, and has strong links to the town centre". It hopes it will help create new homes and jobs.