Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Anger over Sainsbury's 'weapons of mass disruption'

PUBLISHED: 13:00 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 16 August 2019

The view of Sainsbury's signs from Lynton Fitt's home in Hunstanton. Photo: Lynton Fitt

The view of Sainsbury's signs from Lynton Fitt's home in Hunstanton. Photo: Lynton Fitt

Lynton Fitt

People living near a branch of Sainsbury's have called its advertising hoardings, "weapons of mass disruption", after they claim to have been kept awake by a flapping sound.

The view of Sainsbury's signs from Lynton Fitt's home in Hunstanton. Photo: Lynton FittThe view of Sainsbury's signs from Lynton Fitt's home in Hunstanton. Photo: Lynton Fitt

Lynton Fitt, who lives opposite the Hunstanton store on Westgate says that for four years he has been frequently disturbed at night by wind blowing the signs on to metal railing causing a flapping sound.

Mr Fitt says he and other residents have complained to its store manager as well as Sainsbury's head office, however the signs have remained in place.

It is not just the noise which is causing dismay, according to Mr Fitt the signs are in constant view of his windows creating an experience "like spam emails you can't put in the trash bin".

You may also want to watch:

Mr Fitt said: "I spend £5,000 a year in the shop, I guess I'll have to start shopping elsewhere if they choose to so blatantly ignore their neighbours. My neighbour has complained more than once but she too is ignored. We all have no escape, from their relentless visual and auditory spamming.

"I'm not going to stop until they're removed as it's a public health issue, I and other residents are being ignored for perceived profit gains. Can Sainsbury's prove these particular signs are helping them make money and do they think that gain is worth more than the sleep I lose?"

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said, "Adverse weather led to a small number of complaints about some of the banners outside our Hunstanton store. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused and can reassure residents the banners are safely secured.

"The store manager is in touch with certain local residents about some concerns over the banners."

West Norfolk Council said it had not received a planning application for the site since 2008, and added that planning permission would be required if the signs were first erected after that date.

A spokesman said: "This has been passed on to our enforcement team who are looking in to it."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Arrest made after man seen carrying firearm in town centre

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm at Seafield Caravan Park in Hemsby. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City v Newcastle United - Press Conference RECAP

Norwich City defender Timm Klose missed the opening game at Liverpool with a hip problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teenage hacker who targeted ‘high profile’ Instagram accounts ordered to hand over £400,000

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Running column: Mark Armstrong is keeping the legs ticking over... and that’s just how he likes it

Mark Armstrong with his daugher, Lara, on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists