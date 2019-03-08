Anger over Sainsbury's 'weapons of mass disruption'

People living near a branch of Sainsbury's have called its advertising hoardings, "weapons of mass disruption", after they claim to have been kept awake by a flapping sound.

Lynton Fitt, who lives opposite the Hunstanton store on Westgate says that for four years he has been frequently disturbed at night by wind blowing the signs on to metal railing causing a flapping sound.

Mr Fitt says he and other residents have complained to its store manager as well as Sainsbury's head office, however the signs have remained in place.

It is not just the noise which is causing dismay, according to Mr Fitt the signs are in constant view of his windows creating an experience "like spam emails you can't put in the trash bin".

Mr Fitt said: "I spend £5,000 a year in the shop, I guess I'll have to start shopping elsewhere if they choose to so blatantly ignore their neighbours. My neighbour has complained more than once but she too is ignored. We all have no escape, from their relentless visual and auditory spamming.

"I'm not going to stop until they're removed as it's a public health issue, I and other residents are being ignored for perceived profit gains. Can Sainsbury's prove these particular signs are helping them make money and do they think that gain is worth more than the sleep I lose?"

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said, "Adverse weather led to a small number of complaints about some of the banners outside our Hunstanton store. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused and can reassure residents the banners are safely secured.

"The store manager is in touch with certain local residents about some concerns over the banners."

West Norfolk Council said it had not received a planning application for the site since 2008, and added that planning permission would be required if the signs were first erected after that date.

A spokesman said: "This has been passed on to our enforcement team who are looking in to it."