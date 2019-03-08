High street shop gutted by fire to reopen
PUBLISHED: 13:42 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 22 October 2019
A shop which was gutted by fire last year is set to reopen.
The blaze broke out in the store room of the Sue Ryder charity shop in King's Lynn at around 10:30am on October 18, 2018.
A section of the shop's roof collapsed in the fire, however nobody was injured.
It is thought that it will be impossible to ever determine the cause of the fire.
The charity will now open a replacement shop at 12 Norfolk Street on Friday, November 8. It said it would be three times bigger than its previous one.
All items will cost £3 or less, with all proceeds going to Sue Ryder's palliative, neurological and bereavement care.
A Sue Ryder spokesman said: "Further details about the new store, including an opening time, and employment and volunteering opportunities, will be shared shortly, and we look forward to welcoming customers old and new in November."