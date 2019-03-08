Search

High street shop gutted by fire to reopen

PUBLISHED: 13:42 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 22 October 2019

Thje smoke-logged High Street in king;'s Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A shop which was gutted by fire last year is set to reopen.

The aftermath of the King's Lynn town centre fire, which began at the Sue Ryder charity shop. Picture: ArchantThe aftermath of the King's Lynn town centre fire, which began at the Sue Ryder charity shop. Picture: Archant

The blaze broke out in the store room of the Sue Ryder charity shop in King's Lynn at around 10:30am on October 18, 2018.

A section of the shop's roof collapsed in the fire, however nobody was injured.

It is thought that it will be impossible to ever determine the cause of the fire.

The charity will now open a replacement shop at 12 Norfolk Street on Friday, November 8. It said it would be three times bigger than its previous one.

Firefighters using an aerial ladder at the fire which gutted a Sue Ryder charity shop, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopFirefighters using an aerial ladder at the fire which gutted a Sue Ryder charity shop, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

All items will cost £3 or less, with all proceeds going to Sue Ryder's palliative, neurological and bereavement care.

A Sue Ryder spokesman said: "Further details about the new store, including an opening time, and employment and volunteering opportunities, will be shared shortly, and we look forward to welcoming customers old and new in November."

Firefighters using an aerial ladder at the fire which gutted a Sue Ryder charity shop, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopFirefighters using an aerial ladder at the fire which gutted a Sue Ryder charity shop, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

